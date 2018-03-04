Funding pace picks up for start-ups, but no complete turnaround yet

In the last few weeks, several start-ups raised money: Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zoomcar were among the prominent names. Has the funding cycle turned for start-ups? The big deals may suggest so, but they don’t reflect the full story.

While the outlook is positive, there’s hardly any sign of angel activity returning. According to a top executive of a venture capital (VC) firm, the pace of investment is picking up after the slowdown in 2016 and a large part of 2017. ”Most of the discount and high-burn behaviour of the companies was rationalised during ...