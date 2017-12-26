Indian carriers to induct over 900 planes in coming years

Indian airlines are expected to induct more than 900 aircraft in the coming years, with IndiGo to add 448 planes alone, according to official data. India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world and most airlines have ambitious expansion plans, especially to tap the potential on regional routes.

According to the data available with the civil aviation ministry, budget airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and are set to significantly expand their respective fleet sizes.

With an existing fleet of 150 planes, IndiGo is readying to add another 448 aircraft — 399 and 49 ATRs — in the next seven to eight years. SpiceJet, too, is in the process of expanding its current fleet of 57 aircraft. It would be adding 107 B737-800s and 50 Bombardier Q400s during the period from 2018-2023.

GoAir, which is yet to take off on overseas routes, would induct 119 A320 planes during the period from 2018-2022. At present, its fleet size is 34.