Jio effect: Vodafone offers 70GB 4G data, unlimited on-net calls for Rs 244

India is now offering 70 GB high-speed 4G or 3G data combined with unlimited calls to numbers in a new recharge pack of Rs 244.

The Rs 244 recharge pack is valid for new users only in the form of first recharge coupon (FRC). On recharging the new number with Rs 244, user gets 1 GB data every day for 70 days. Also, the plan offers unlimited free calls within network valid for 70 days.

For existing customers, the Rs 244 recharge pack comes with similar benefits – 1 GB data every day and unlimited calls within network – but with 35 days validity only. New users can also avail the FRC benefit just once and on the subsequent recharges they also get the benefits valid for 35 days only.

Recently, the company revised other recharge plans with more data benefits and extended validity period. In Rs 346 plan, which comes with 56 days validity, the company is offering 1 GB data per day and 300 minutes of free voice calls every day.

Reliance Jio also added new plans in its portfolio and revised its older plans recently as well. Here is what Reliance Jio is offering in the new tariff plans:

Rs 399 plan: Under the new Rs 399, the company offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days to Prime Subscribers. The plan is similar to the Rs 309 one that the company offered under its Dhana Dhan offer.

Rs 349 plan: Under Jio's Rs 349 plan, you get 20 GB data for a period of over 56 days (almost 2 months). No data limit applies.