Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird model, eyes larger share of bike market

Niche motorcycle giant said it was learning from American and other global markets that price changes in their product line which are triggered by a tax increase would not affect the growth trajectory.

At the launch of a new range of its popular (the 500X and 350X, priced Rs 198,878 and Rs 156,849 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it said even if the US raised taxes on motorcycles from India, as suggested by their president, Donald Trump, it would not affect Enfield in the medium to long term.

Rudratej Singh, the company president, while not giving specifics, said their US sales were ahead of plans. “We are in the learning stage in the US; we will earn later. We cannot learn and earn together. We redefined our dealer strategy and have our own company operations there. At Royal Enfield, price is the last lever of growth; we have a lot many other levers to play with. It does not affect us in the medium to long term,” he said.

The company is bullish about its two upcoming models, the Interceptor and Continental GT, to be powered by a new 650cc, twin cylinder, engine.

It says these two motorcycles will be instrumental in changing the narrative about its products in the US and other global markets.

Bajaj Auto, Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Honda Motorcycle all plan a bigger line of mid-segment 300cc to 600cc motorcycles. Asked on this, Singh said Enfield had no need to hurry.

“We are not in a rush. I am convinced we will build many more Indias around the world but we have not set a timeline. We are the most profitable automotive company in the world, fastest growing. We will not be in a rush to do anything.”

The two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors had launched the Thunderbird in 2002, popularly termed the highway cruiser. The new launches are factory-built and customised vehicles.

On export, he said the focus would first be in India and then these would be made available wherever the Thunderbird is present across the world.

“First, we'll make sure our distribution reach in India is full. Very soon, in a few months, we will be splitting into places where the Thunderbird in other markets is available,” he said.

On expansion plans, Singh said the focus would be on tier-III and the rest of India markets — the company wanted to bring in a whole new range of riders for its motorcycles.