Rs 40,000-cr tax liability for shell companies from Kolkata

According to sources in the income tax department, about Rs 40,000 crore is locked as demand at appeals for shell companies
in Kolkata
and the number of such companies
run into thousands.
The income tax department had initiated investigations in shell companies
from Kolkata
about three years ago, and at present much of the probe has been completed. A large number of cases pertaining to shell companies
is now pending with appellate authorities.
Since the beginning of this year, particularly after demonetisation, the income tax department had further tightened its noose around shell companies
in the city.
According to informal estimates, about 75 per cent of the professionals involved in opening shell companies
in Kolkata
are not even professional CAs.
Earlier this year, Arijit Pasayat, vice-chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, visited Kolkata
to undertake a coordinated action against shell companies
in the city.
The reason why Kolkata
had been preferred choice of shell companies
is said to be easy availability of accounting professionals with an established network to set up a shell company.
Last year, Prime Minister's Office formed a task force to prevent the formation of shell companies.
In a statement, it had said that a sample survey found Rs 1,238 crore in cash was deposited in these entities during November-December. And, that 559 beneficiaries laundered money to the extent of Rs 3,900 crore with the help of 54 professionals.
