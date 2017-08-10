Rs 40,000-cr tax liability for shell companies from Kolkata

from alone have a tax liability of around Rs 40,000 cr.

According to sources in the income tax department, about Rs 40,000 crore is locked as demand at appeals for in and the number of such run into thousands.

Notably, out of 331 identified by (Sebi) and banned from trading on exchanges, nearly 150 are from alone.

The income tax department had initiated investigations in from about three years ago, and at present much of the probe has been completed. A large number of cases pertaining to is now pending with appellate authorities.

Since the beginning of this year, particularly after demonetisation, the income tax department had further tightened its noose around in the city.

Meanwhile, the income tax department has also initiated action against involved in promoting The department is also in touch with Institute of of India (ICAI) regarding the issue.

According to informal estimates, about 75 per cent of the professionals involved in opening in are not even professional CAs.

Earlier this year, Arijit Pasayat, vice-chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, visited to undertake a coordinated action against in the city.

The reason why had been preferred choice of is said to be easy availability of accounting professionals with an established network to set up a shell company.

Last year, Prime Minister's Office formed a task force to prevent the formation of In a statement, it had said that a sample survey found Rs 1,238 crore in cash was deposited in these entities during November-December. And, that 559 beneficiaries laundered money to the extent of Rs 3,900 crore with the help of 54 professionals.