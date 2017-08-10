Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Blow to Sahara: SC rejects plea to put on hold Aamby Valley auction
Business Standard

Rs 40,000-cr tax liability for shell companies from Kolkata

Out of 331 shell companies banned by Sebi for trading, nearly 150 are from Kolkata alone

Namrata Acharya  |  Kolkata 

Rs 400 bn tax liability for shell companies from Kolkata

Shell companies from Kolkata alone have a tax liability of around Rs 40,000 cr.

According to sources in the income tax department, about Rs 40,000 crore is locked as demand at appeals for shell companies in Kolkata and the number of such companies run into thousands.

Notably, out of 331 shell companies identified by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and banned from trading on exchanges, nearly 150 are from Kolkata alone.

The income tax department had initiated investigations in shell companies from Kolkata about three years ago, and at present much of the probe has been completed. A large number of cases pertaining to shell companies is now pending with appellate authorities.

Since the beginning of this year, particularly after demonetisation, the income tax department had further tightened its noose around shell companies in the city.

Meanwhile, the income tax department has also initiated action against chartered accountants involved in promoting shell companies. The department is also in touch with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regarding the issue.

According to informal estimates, about 75 per cent of the professionals involved in opening shell companies in Kolkata are not even professional CAs.

Earlier this year, Arijit Pasayat, vice-chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, visited Kolkata to undertake a coordinated action against shell companies in the city.

The reason why Kolkata had been preferred choice of shell companies is said to be easy availability of accounting professionals with an established network to set up a shell company.

Last year, Prime Minister's Office formed a task force to prevent the formation of shell companies. In a statement, it had said that a sample survey found Rs 1,238 crore in cash was deposited in these entities during November-December. And, that 559 beneficiaries laundered money to the extent of Rs 3,900 crore with the help of 54 professionals.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements