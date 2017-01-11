Singapore's BitX lands to ride global bitcoin wave and it's now Luno

Singapore-based startup announced today it’s setting up an office in London to build up its presence in Europe’s fintech world.

And it will be doing so under a new name – the startup will henceforth be known as Luno. That includes a new website as well as updated iOS and Android apps.

It’s possible Luno, née BitX, read this blog post lamenting how most startup names suck, but the company thinks of it as indicative of where it’s aiming. “Luno” means “moon” in the international Esperanto language and the recently skyrocketing price of certainly reflects that sentiment.

As part of its expansion in London, will join the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox. It will target business clients with this offering.

The startup is also launching a beta product that allows users to buy using their credit card. The service is initially available in Canada, India, and most European countries.

Finally, will place more emphasis on providing more education about with a new learning portal that gives a crash course on the cryptocurrency.

“We believe that decentralized digital currencies like will fundamentally change how the world views and uses money: cheaper, faster and safer transactions; more privacy and financial freedom; a significantly better user experience; and ultimately, more equality by giving everyone in the world access to the same financial system,” says CEO Marcus Swanepoel, a passionate believer in bitcoin.