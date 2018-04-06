Start-up investors may be exempt from 'angel tax'

The central government might exempt investments by individuals in certain from the so-called ‘angel tax’.

“We are discussing retrospective exemption of Section 56 of the for investments in start-ups,” said a senior official from the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP). The department oversees the regulatory framework for The said tax, under Section 56(2)(viib) of the I-T Act, is a levy of 30 per cent on the amount exceeding the fair market value of shares issued by unlisted companies, treated as income from other sources.

Concerns have been expressed over the possibility of investments into the start-up system being discouraged by this tax and also of harassment by I-T officials.

Exemption from this tax is now being considered but might only be given up to a certain quantity of angel investment in start-ups, the official added. Only investors who have funded that have been certified by the government's (IMB) will be eligible for the exemption, the official added. This would mean the majority of such investments get no relief.

recognises for the purpose of providing tax benefits. However, those incorporated before April 1, 2016, are not eligible for such breaks and will therefore also not be eligible for exemption from the

“From what I understand, the criteria they plan to set for clearance by the for exemption from Section 56 is supposed to be more relaxed than that for to claim I-T exemption. If the criteria doesn’t change, then it will not help,” said Saurabh Srivastava, chairman of India Angel Network and ex-chairman of the software sector’s apex body, Nasscom.

was set up in 2016, to provide an impetus to It has officials from DIPP, the department of biotechnology and the department of science and technology, among others.

Only 88 have been extended tax benefits till date, of 8,765 ventures that had applied for it. The body might also be revamped, another official said.

The issue has been pointed to as an example of the government’s differing approaches to domestic and international investors. “Of the $10 billion (Rs 650 billion) of investment into the Indian start-up system last year, only 10 per cent came from domestic investors. Domestic investors shouldn’t be discriminated against and treated sub-par to foreign investors in terms of the legitimacy of their money, which is the current status quo under 56(2)(viib),” according to software products think-tank iSPIRT. The government might announce a decision on the issue after DIPP finishes its ongoing consultation with the Central Board for Direct Taxes.