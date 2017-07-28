Suresh Vaswani set to drive IBM's global tech services

Suresh Vaswani
, who helped build Dell’s IT services arm and led the firm till its sale to Japanese NTT Data, is set to join IBM
in August to drive the global technology delivery of the world’s largest computer services firm.
Vaswani will replace Peter Lynt, general manager
of delivery, solutions and transformation of global technology services, who is set to retire later this month, according to an internal note viewed by Business Standard
. He will be based in the US, driving the delivery of services for clients globally. An IBM
spokesperson could not comment till the time of going to press while Vaswani was not reachable.
It looks like IBM
is betting on Vaswani to replicate the success he had with Dell
— by pushing higher-value services and offsetting the decline in traditional services. Vaswani had built the services business for Dell
in India as its chairman, helping the company to turn around and be profitable within three years.
Last year, Japanese NTT Data
acquired the firm for over $3 billion, helping Michael Dell
exit the services business after the Dell
EMC integration. Vaswani had quit NTT Data
in January after the integration of Dell
services with NTT Data.
Before joining Dell
Services, Vaswani was a co-chief executive officer jointly with Girish Paranjpe, running the IT services arm of Wipro, before they were replaced by its founder and CEO Azim Premji.
IBM’s move to rope in an Indian outsourcing expert comes at a time when the services industry is witnessing shifts in technology due to automation, growing impetus on digital and cloud and reduction in traditional IT services.
IBM, which reported losses for the 21st quarter in succession, is weighed down by its legacy business, including software, hardware and consulting services. While it is seeing growth in newer business such as cloud, cybersecurity and data analytics, this has not been able to offset the decline in traditional services.
Vaswani has an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and a degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
