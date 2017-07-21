The free JIO 4G feature phone is out and here are its key highlights

-
-
Even though the phone is effectively free, there is a catch in the form of one-time security deposit fee of Rs 1,500, which is refundable only after 36-months, that the user need to pay.
The phone is the first long-term evolution (LTE) ready device that can play videos too using Reliance Jio apps. The phone is equipped with 22 Indian regional languages and can be operated using voice commands.
For customers who seek to mirror their phone screen on a television, Reliance launched a "TV cable" that allows users to mirror their phone screen on CRT and LCD TVs. The TV cable can be used with Rs 309 Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.
