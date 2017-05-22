Turnaround stories bump up corporate profits

Corporate India’s earnings scorecard in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 was greatly influenced by that reported a turnaround from loss to profit. The combined of 863 that have declared their fourth quarter results so far tripled during the January-March period (up 217 per cent) over the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Adjusted for loss-making companies, however, the was up 18.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fourth quarter, against 3.2 per cent growth during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16 and 17 per cent y-o-y growth during the third quarter.

The bump in growth is largely due to a turnaround in the profitability of Vedanta, and public sector banks such as Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and All three banks had reported record losses during the fourth quarter of FY16. Tata Steel, too, reduced its loss.

The analysis is based on the quarterly results of 863 whose comparable numbers are available for the last 16 quarters.

In the last four years, nearly a fifth of all the listed companies, on average, reported losses (on net basis) in at least one quarter. For example, 169 companies, or 19.6 per cent of the sample, reported net loss during the January-March 2017 quarter. The number was 201, or 23.3 per cent of the sample, during the corresponding quarter a year ago and 166 (19.2 per cent) in the December 2016 quarter.

Excluding loss-making companies, the growth has been steady at around eight per cent on annualised basis in the last three financial years.

In the March 2016 quarter, nearly a fourth of the sample reported combined net loss of around Rs 52,000 crore led by metal producer and public sector banks, which were going through the central bank’s asset quality review. The combined of the in the sample declined by 45 per cent y-o-y to Rs 22,469 crore in that period.

reported a record loss of Rs 21,103 crore during the March 2016 quarter, while 11 public sector banks together reported a net loss of Rs 21,267 crore. Tata Steel was another major loss-making firm in the last financial year.

After peaking in March 2016, losses are now on a downward trajectory with loss-making together reporting combined net loss of Rs 16,971 crore during the March 2017 quarter. The improvement was due to a turnaround in the profitability of Vedanta, Tata Steel and

Analysts attribute it to a global turnaround in commodities and energy prices aiding the profitability of domestic metal, mining and oil and gas in India. They also see a cyclical upturn in corporate earnings in the near to mid-term.

“There could be a cyclical upturn in corporate earnings over the next few quarters, driven by commodity and energy producers and some amount of fiscal stimulus by the government in FY18, which will benefit consumer demand oriented companies,” says Dhananjay Sinha, head of research, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Removing the quarterly fluctuations in profitability and excluding loss-making companies, the annual grew at a compounded annual rate of 7.9 per cent in the last three years.