AMU-Jinnah portrait issue: Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed; updates

Internet services were on Friday suspended at Muslim University (AMU) and section 144 was imposed in the town amid high tension over the controversy that arose earlier this week on the portrait of that has been hanging on a wall in the students union's office for decades. The university students on Friday decided to boycott classes for five days to protest against the police action against them, according to media reports. Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside the university to prevent any law and order situation, reported India Today. The issue was reportedly raked on May 1, 2018, when a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Satish Gautam, in a letter to the Muslim University vice-chairman, asked to explain why it displays a portrait of The Muslim University students were, however, reportedly not in favour of removing Jinnah’s portrait saying its part of the university’s history as he was given a life membership of the university’s union. Soon after the letter was sent, members of right-wing organisation Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), on Wednesday, barged into the varsity, shouting slogans against the hanging of Jinnah’s portrait and briefly clashed with Aligarh Muslim University students, according to news agency ANI. The clashes reportedly injured 41 people, including 28 students and 13 policemen. The HYV, which is founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protest was held moments before former vice-president Hamid Ansari was to visit the university to attend an event. The conflict had to be resolved by police intervention that resorted to teargas shells to disperse students demanding the arrest of protestors who had barged into the university. They were then taken away to a police station from where they were later "rescued" by other protesters, student union members said, reported ANI. On Thursday, more than five thousand students gathered at the university main gate — Baab-e-Syed — demanding a judicial investigation against the right-wing activists. Around 150 students reached the same spot and raised slogans of “we want justice” and “say no to fascist forces”, reported DNA. The crowd was dispersed by the police who resorted to laathi-charge and also called upon paramilitary forces. The students were also joined by hundreds of teachers, non-teaching faculty members and alumni. Jinnah, a lawyer and politician, was the founder of Pakistan and also served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947. The students’ union has demanded to slap the Security Act against MP Satish Gautam and is also planning to move the Human Rights Commission over the controversy. Here are the top 10 developments around the Jinna-AMU portrait controversy: 1. Internet services suspended in Aligarh: Internet services were on Friday suspended in Aligarh district in the wake of unrest in AMU after the row.

"There will be no internet services from 2 pm today to 12 midnight tomorrow," district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said, according to news agency PTI.

It had come to the administration's notice that some anti-social elements could vitiate communal harmony by spreading rumours through videos, using internet services, his order said.

Tension prevailed in Aligarh and students continued with their sit-in at the university's Baab-e-Syed gate, where they had clashed with the police on Wednesday.

They are boycotting classes for the next two days.

The students offered Friday prayers at the scene of the dharna in which a large number of teachers and other members of the AMU fraternity participated.

Security personnel stand guard as Aligarh Muslim University students stage a protest over issue outside the university gate in Aligarh on Friday

2. 41 injured in clash between AMU students, cops: 28 students and 13 cops got injured in a clash which broke out between students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and police on Wednesday.

The students were marching to the police station after Hindu groups protested outside the university campus a day ago when the clash broke out.

Students demanding a ban on Hindu groups alleged that they were targeted by the police.

"Students were marching to the police station demanding to know why protesters of Hindu were groups let off without an FIR against them and why were they not stopped before reaching AMU.

Police baton charged on them and used tear gas," a spokesperson from the university, reported ANI. Wednesday's clash took place when the students were demanding action against right-wing protesters who entered the campus and wanted the Pakistan founder's portrait removed from the student union office, where it has been hanging for decades. 3. AMU vice chancellor visits the injured at hospital: AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Friday visited the Medical College Hospital where three of the students injured in the police lathi-charge are being treated.

The VC later visited the protesting students and assured them of his "solidarity". 4. Memorandum sent to President Ram Nath Kovind: AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) has sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to "urgently institute" a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

They said members of certain outfits entered the campus and disrupted the peaceful academic environment there.

The teachers also plan a peace march up to the district collectorate.

AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam told PTI that they have urged the President to treat the matter seriously as it involved a breach in the security of former Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Ansari was supposed to be felicitated at the University the day the violence broke out.

Islam said protesters who had entered the campus were reportedly carrying firearms.

He said the police, instead of preventing the hooligans from entering the campus, "remained mute spectators". 5. Jinnah was enemy of nation, says Uttar Pradesh deputy CM: Escalating the on-going controversy on Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday termed the former as an 'enemy of the nation'.

"Jinnah was an enemy of the nation. No one in the nation has ever had or ever will have a place for an enemy in their hearts," said Maurya.

Earlier, leader and Minister Swami Prasad Maurya's lauded Jinnah saying that the contribution of the Pakistan's founder before partition cannot be ignored.

Responding to Swami Prasad's remark, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "That is an internal party matter, we will deal with it later."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reacted on this controversy saying that the person who was behind the partition of India cannot be accorded respect here.

The Chief Minister also sought a detailed report from the Aligarh Muslim University management and assured that he will look into the matter. 6. NCM seeks report on police action on AMU students: The Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the Aligarh district administration on police action on students demanding arrest of members of a right-wing outfit which protested displaying of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait on the varsity campus, sources had said.

The NCM has asked for a report from the local administration after former members of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students' union made a complaint to the panel.

Their complaint does not talk about the portrait, but the police action on students. The NCM has asked the district administration to submit the report about it in three days, a source added. 7. BJP raising Jinnah portrait issue for political gains, says NCP: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday accused the of raking up the issue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for political gains.

The Sharad Pawar-led party also dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to accept the demand of BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha to demolish"the Jinnah House, once the Mumbai residence of Pakistan's founder.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said"Jinnah's portrait is on display at the AMU since 1938.

"If the (central) government felt it (Jinnah's photo) should be removed (from the AMU), the HRD ministry could have done so. The BJP rules in the state (Uttar Pradesh) as well as at the Centre," he said.

8. AMU students union say the violence is a 'deliberate and pre-planned attempt': The AMU Students' Union (AMUSU) alleged that violence on the campus was a "deliberate and pre-planned attempt" to attack former vice president Hamid Ansari, who was at that time barely 100 metres away at the university guest house, from where the violence erupted.

"Our protest will continue indefinitely till the police take action against those who were actually targeting the former vice president who had come to the AMU where he was to be granted a life membership of the Students' Union," AMUSU said in a statement issued in Aligarh, reported PTI.

The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night and passed a resolution stating that yesterday's action by the HYV was a "deliberate criminal conspiracy" in which the police instead of punishing the aggressors, indulged in "brutal action" against the students, who had later collected at the gate to protest the failure of the police to prevent the outsiders from entering the campus.

It has demanded that an FIR should be lodged against those who "masterminded the entire operation".

The AMUTA blamed the police for its "glaring security breach" for allowing "armed goons" to reach a spot which was just adjoining the university guest house where the former vice president was staying.

9. Clear stand on Jinnah, Congress tells BJP: The Congress on Wednesday asked the BJP to clear its stand on and say whether they consider him a patriot as some of its leaders have claimed.

"BJP leaders like L K Advani and Jaswant Singh have lauded Jinnah as a patriot. When questions are raised on its leaders, on Jinnah, the BJP keeps quiet. It should clarify its stand on Jinnah before the country," Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said.

Asked what the Congress' stand on Jinnah was, Shukla said his party considers him the person who divided the nation.

"The Congress stand on Jinnah is clear, that he divided the country and it should not have been done. and wanted the nation to remain united, but Jinnah betrayed the country," he said.

10. Hamid Ansari refuses to talk on 'nonsense' Jinnah controversy: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday termed the on-going controversy on Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait as a 'nonsense issue'.

Ansari made this remark while he visited the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh to attend a university event.

In a request to respond to the Jinnah controversy, Ansari said "I do not discuss nonsense issues. Let the politicians do the politics I am not concerned with it. "

Ansari further said that he has never done politics as he added, "I have stayed among the practitioners of politics for 10 years but have never done politics."

With agency inputs