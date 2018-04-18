ATM cash crunch: Shortage to continue for 5-7 days; top 10 developments

A at ATMs has hit a dozen states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, poll-bound Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab. With (ATMs) drying up, the central government and the (RBI) stepped in to address the currency shortage, even as Finance Minister attributed the cash shortage to an unusual spurt in demand during the past three months and described it as "temporary", adding that the ATM was being "tackled quickly" and that there was "more than adequate" currency in circulation.

To fix the ATM cash crunch, the government said that the printing of Rs 500 denomination notes, about 5 billion of which are printed per day, would be increased by five times. Notes worth Rs 700-750 billion (Rs 70,000-75,000 crore) would be printed in a month.

However, what caused the and ATMs running dry in the first place? The suspected hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes was cited as one reason by the government. The RBI, for its part, said that logistics and recalibration issues were limiting cash replenishment at ATMs. Further, Finance Minister Jaitley said that the "temporary shortage" was caused by a "sudden and unusual increase (in demand)" in some areas and that it was being "tackled quickly". With the RBI and banks blaming cash management companies for ATMs running dry, ATM industry representatives said that it was the banks that were unable to meet the demand for cash. They said banks had not been able to meet their indent, the daily calculation of cash required, for the past four-five days.

Meanwhile, as people lined up at ATMs, the currency shortage issue went political. Opposition leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, demanded answers from the Narendra Modi-led government over the ATM Speaking in his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, Gandhi accused Modi of destroying India's banking system and said that the "terror of note ban" had gripped the country again. Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief alleged that Modi had "snatched" the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from every Indian's pockets and "given" them to Punjab Bank fraud-accused Nirav Modi, who is currently absconding from the country's law enforcement agencies.

The Confederation of ATM Industry on Tuesday said that the daily cash flows into banks' ATMs had fallen drastically since the first week of April and was now at as low as 30 per cent for public-sector banks. Below, you will find all the various causes for the ATM cash crunch, the proposed fixes, how quickly the currency shortages can be fixed, and what the government has to say about the

Here are the top 10 developments around the ATM issue and the Modi government's response to the currency shortage:

1) Five-fold increase in printing of Rs 500 notes to meet ATM cash crunch: Amid the currency shortages in various parts of the country, the government has decided to increase printing of Rs 500 denomination notes fivefold, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. "We have taken steps to increase the supply of currency in case the demand were to go up further," said Garg, adding, "To give you an example, Rs 500 notes -- we print about 5 billion of notes per day. We have taken steps to raise this production five times."

Garg said that a "supply of about Rs 25 billion worth of Rs 500 notes per day" will be available "very soon", adding that the supply would be about "Rs 700-750 billion" in a month. Garg assured that "these notes alone can more than meet the demand of any month".

2) ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that the ATM in various parts of the country would be normalised in five to seven days. However, where does the supply of and demand for currency stand at present? According to the Ministry of Finance's statement, the country has seen an unusual spurt in currency demand in the past three months. The statement added that this unusual spurt in demand was seen more in some parts of the country -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

Providing details, Garg said that the currency supply every month is around Rs 200 billion. However, according to Garg, the supply has more than doubled to Rs 450 billion in the first two weeks of April, which indicates that the demand for cash has shot up. The Ministry of Finance's statement added that in the first 13 days of the current month, the currency supply increased by Rs 450 billion.





Click here for our detailed coverage of the top developments around the ATM cash crunch: ATMs go dry: PM gave our money to Nirav, says Rahul; RBI denies cash crunch

3) Cash in circulation-to-GDP ratio below pre- levels: So, is the current ATM caused by demonetisation? Or, to be more specific, because the currency in circulation has fallen when compared to pre- levels? In fact, the currency in circulation in the country is now 102 per cent of what it was before Modi announced the of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in November 2016. The notes in circulation at present are worth Rs 18.04 trillion, as against Rs 17.74 trillion on November 4, 2016.

But, if the notes in circulation have gone up, then why this ATM now? The answer could be that while the cash in circulation-to-GDP ratio before stood at 11.6 per cent, this has now declined to 10.7 per cent. The currency notes in circulation grow 11-13 per cent every year. However, this has not happened this time, which has resulted in unmet demand for cash.

The currency chests of the RBI have cash worth Rs 1.75 billion, which will aggressively be moved to ATMs in the coming days.



Click here to read what the Modi government and RBI are doing to fix the ATM cash crunch: ATMs running dry in many states: Govt, RBI step in to get cash flowing

4) PMO takes stock of ATM crisis: The Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday took stock of the ATM cash shortage and held a meeting with Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar over the matter.

5) Crop procurement, marriage season, FRDI Bill to blame for ATM cash crunch? Government officials have attributed the ATM to crop procurement, the marriage season, and hoarding of high-denomination currency notes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Further, officials said that the currency shortages originated in the southern states and might have been caused by rumours that money in banks is not safe due to a certain provision of the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017, which has proposed a 'bail-in' clause to bail out stressed banks.



Further, the other factors that also contributed to the currency shortages were the uneven supply of currency notes by the RBI across states and the hoarding of Rs-2,000 denomination notes by people.



Click here to read what ATM industry has to say about ATM cash crunch: Banks are unable to meet the demand for cash, says ATM industry

6) A dozen states reportedly facing ATM cash crunch: Which states have been hit by the ATM Citing an analysis submitted by the RBI to the finance ministry, Business Standard had first reported on Friday that in Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, the rate of cash withdrawal was much more than the deposits. This caused the Currency shortages were also reported in Punjab and Gujarat.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, several parts of Madhya Pradesh saw a large number of ATMs failing to dispense cash. Congress leader Ajay Singh accused the BJP of collecting Rs 2,000 currency notes to influence the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for his part, on Monday called it a conspiracy, saying that "certain persons are hoarding Rs 2,000 notes to cause a cash crunch".

With several ATMs and banks running dry, the ongoing in Gujarat, especially in villages and the tribal belts, worsened on Tuesday. The demand for cash has increased since this is the marriage and harvest season in the state. Bank officials said that they are helpless to replenish the ATMs as they are getting only one-tenth of the required cash. They added that the currency shortage has especially affected farmers involved in the cumin business.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also the state's finance minister, acknowledged that banks are facing a and said that the government is in touch with the RBI to ensure enough cash is supplied to banks.





Read our first report on the ATM before it spread across India: Centre, RBI step in as cash crunch hobbles ATMs across various states

7) As RBI cuts down on Rs 2,000 notes, a number of ATMs still can't dispense Rs 200 notes: A source haveing knowledge of the RBI's workings has told the Business Standard that the central bank had stopped or slowed down the printing of Rs 2,000 notes. Instead, according to the source, the RBI wanted to increase lower denomination notes, which has caused the present crisis as the replacement is not easy.

However, while the RBI looks to favour lower denomination notes over the Rs 2,000 notes, the ATM infrastructure in the country and the speed (or lack thereof) at which it is being upgraded to handle the Rs 200 notes could be another pain point. The delay in the recalibration of ATMs to dispense Rs 200 notes is understood to be one of the reasons behind the current ATM Sources said that following the introduction of the Rs 200 notes by the RBI, it was decided that the recalibration of ATMs for the new notes would be done at a faster pace. However, they added that the drive got delayed in some parts of the country.





ALSO READ: ATM daily cash inflow plunges to 30%: CATMi

The RBI said shortage "may be felt" in some pockets, largely due to logistical issues of replenishing ATMs frequently and the recalibration of ATMs being still underway.

Further, an RBI official said that usually, there is a cash shortage problem at the start of the financial year because of festivals such as Bihu, Vishu, Sankranti, and the Bengali New Year, among others, which pushed up localised demand for cash. "The RBI is working with banks to sort out logistical issues. Banks have been asked to work with their cash management companies to supply adequate cash in affected areas," said the official.





RBI clarifies that there is no currency shortagehttps://t.co/MsZakbjo6y — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 17, 2018

8) No further supply of Rs 2,000 notes for now, says Economic Affairs Secretary: While there are ATMs across the country that still cannot dispense the Rs 200 notes, the supply of Rs 2,000 notes might become scarce amid the Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said that there is no need for supplying Rs 2,000 notes "as it is in over supply". Garg informed that the total worth of Rs 2,000 notes in the system is Rs 7 trillion (Rs 7 lakh crore), adding that this number "is huge and the supply of Rs 2,000 notes beyond this is not required". He added that "Rs 2,000 notes are not being printed for the past few days".



ALSO READ: Govt taking all steps to ensure ATMs are replenished

9) Banks unable to meet demand for cash, says ATM industry: Amid the ATM cash crunch, ATM industry representatives said that it is banks that are unable to meet the cash demand. Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) spokesperson V Balasubramanian explained that ATM service providers do a daily calculation of the cash required, called indent, which is sent to banks in the night for the following day. He said that until March end, 90 per cent of the daily demand was being met by the banks. However, he added that this has now reduced since the first week of April. "Our indent has remained the same since March, but banks have not been able to meet it since the past four-five days," said Balasubramanian.

Public sector banks are now able to meet about 30 per cent of the demand, while private banks are faring much better but not at the level they used to earlier, according to Balasubramanian. Further, ATM industry executives say that the demand for cash has gone up while supply has failed to keep pace. "The economy has grown but there has been no additional currency in circulation. We are at the same levels as before November 2016 despite a growing economy," said NCR Corporation Managing Director Navroze Dastur, adding, "The government expected a lot of this demand would move to digital. While digitisation has been successful, it has not been enough to bridge the gaps due to short supply of the currency."

10) Jaitley says 'temporary' ATM cash shortage being 'tackled quickly': Responding to the ATM cash crunch, Finance Minister has said that the cash shortage has been caused by an unusual spurt in demand in the past three months. According to Jaitley, the "temporary shortage" in certain states is being "tackled quickly". Further, the Finance Minister has said that there is "more than adequate" currency in circulation.





Have reviewed the currency in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly. — (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018

However, Opposaition leaders were not satisfied by Jaitley's statement. Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the government or the RBI "cannot arbitrarily control the supply of cash", adding that the RBI "is obliged to tell the people why there is a cash shortage" if it "has injected sufficient cash". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked if a "financial emergency" had been imposed on the country.





A government is obliged to provide as much cash as the people need at any given time. Government or RBI cannot arbitrarily control the supply of cash. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 17, 2018

As a rule, cash supply must grow at the same rate as the economy is growing. The cash shortage may be because cash supply has been arbitrarily reduced. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 17, 2018

If RBI has injected sufficient cash, it is obliged to tell the people why there is a cash shortage. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 17, 2018





With agency inputs