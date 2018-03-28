Impeachment motion against Chief Justice: Dipak Misra controversy explained

The Congress on Tuesday began the process of initiating the proceedings against (CJI) and was collecting signatures of members of parliament (MPs) of various Opposition parties. What has allegedly done? On January 11, four top-level (SC) judges, had in a press conference, made complaints against Dipak Misra, on the grounds of administrative and judicial irregularity in the apex court. Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurien Joseph had said Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring these four senior judges. As to who was behind apparently handpicking the judges, nothing has been officially told. ‘India’s democracy is at stake’, the judges alleged and questioned the sacred position of the Based on this, the Opposition is circulating a petition to gather the support of other political parties in order to bring the motion. (NCP) member D P Tripathi said on Tuesday, “the charges are far more serious" and it emanates from the letter that four senior-most judges of the had earlier written a statement that there was a danger to the independence of the judiciary. "I have signed it and others are also signing it and the process is going on,” added Tripathi. Cases against Dipak Misra The draft proposal has called Misra’s case as "abuse of authority to arbitrarily assign individual cases to select judges", according to media reports. Prasad Education Trust case: One of the cases under the radar is illegal gratification in the Prasad Education Trust case, according to News 18. The case pertains to accepting bribery by medical institutions for getting clearances to set up medical colleges. It has been alleged that Misra had submitted a false affidavit allowing the acquisition of lands to the institutions for building medical colleges. Justice Loya’s death: had allegedly refused grant SC judges’ petition, which demanded an independent probe against Loya’s death, according to the presser of the four senior SC judges. How can the be impeached? > To move an motion against the CJI, signatures of 100 MPs are needed in and in Rajya Sabha, signatures of 50 members are required. The motion can be introduced by in either of the House.

> After the motion is introduced, it will be up to the Speaker of the or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, which in this case would be Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu, respectively.

> If the motion is accepted, a three-member committee, comprising one judge of the SC, one judge of the high court and one notable jurist, would be formed to further investigate the charges.

> If the three-member committee further decides to support the motion, the matter will be taken up for discussion in the House where it had been originally introduced. The process will get passed only when either 100 MPs or 50 members support the motion.

> Irrespective of which House introduces the motion, according to the Indian Constitution, it will have to be passed by the other House as well. Only after gaining a two-thirds majority, will the motion finally get passed to the President of India.

> In this case, if the motion is passed in both the Houses, President Ram Nath Kovind will take the final call.

Who are the political parties supporting the process?

The draft proposal of the motion has been drafted by the Congress. However, there was no confirmation about the move from the Congress and its senior leaders avoided questions on the matter.

Confirming Congress’ initiation, NCP leader Majeed Memon said, "The Congress as the largest opposition party has belatedly initiated the proceedings for the of the ”

Another party on board with the motion is the According to media reports, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress would join the bandwagon as well.

"The stands with the motion, which is about bringing independence and unquestionable integrity to the judiciary," SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said, according to news agency ANI.

YSR MP M Rajamohan Reddy on Wednesday said that his party has not received any proposal for moving an motion.