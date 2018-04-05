Commonwealth Games 2018: Gururaja bags silver, Saina, Srikanth win; updates

India opened its medal count on the first day of 21st edition of the with weightlifter P Gururaja bagging the silver medal in the men's 56-kilogram category on Thursday.

The 21st edition of the will kick off in Gold Coast, Australia, with a glittering opening ceremony. The 2018, the biggest event in the history of the Games, will run through 11 days.

More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations and territories will be vying for 275 gold medals at the multi-sport event. Australia is hosting the for the fifth time.



Moreover, this is the first time when the same number of men’s and women’s medal events will be held at Gold Coast.

The Indian contingent at the ceremony, consisting of over 200 athletes, will be led by flag-bearer P V Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medallist. The squad also includes double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, and London Olympic bronze medallists Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang.

First day started on a happy note for the country as India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their first match in the women's table tennis.

However, India's hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the after the country's women's team went down 2-3 to Wales, trailing for most of the Group A clash on Thursday.





Here is all you need to know



First silver for India: The 25-year-old Gururaja equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia's three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift.

Gururaja was third after the snatch, pulling off a best of 111kg after two good lifts before surviving a few nervy moments in clean and jerk. The Indian failed in his first two attempts before managing a good lift off his last chance to zoom to the top half of the table.

All eyes on Saina Nehawal: Saina Nehwal snatched victory in the mixed-team badminton event against Sri Lanka. Saina beats Sri Lanka’s Madushika by 21-8, 21-4 to bolster India's lead to 4-0 over Sri Lanka. She maintained her dominance throughout the game.





ALSO READ: CWG 2018: IOA confirms Saina's father's entry for Gold Coast Games Village

Badminton: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinch victory against first game against Sri Lanka. They have taken an 11-7 lead in the first game against Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna and Buwaneka Goonethilleka.

The world no. 2 Kidambi Srikanth also picked up an easy win over Niluka Karunaratne, defeating him by 21-16, 21-10.

India's Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra win 21-15, 19-21, 22-20 against Sri Lankans. India's winning streak continues.

Women's table tennis: India won the first match against Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Games

Manika Batra gave India the lead with an easy 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 win over Erandi Warusawithana in the first singles. Sutirtha Mukherjee doubled the lead with an 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 verdict over Ishara Badu in the second singles. Sutirtha then teamed up with Pooja Sahasrabudhe to beat Badu and Hansani Kapugeekiyana in the doubles to seal the victory.





Swimmer Khade advances to men's 50m butterfly semis

India's Virdhawal Khade advanced to the semi-finals in the men's 50 meter butterfly event of the Gold Coast at the Optus Aquatic Centre here on Thursday.

Khade, who competed in Heat 5 along with teammate Sajan Prakash, overcame a slow start in lane 6 to finish fifth, clocking 24.52 seconds.

The Maharashtra swimmer, making his international comeback after a long sabbatical, made a strong finish to pip teammate Prakash, who failed to capitalize on his flashy start.





ALSO READ: CWG needle controversy: CGF reprimands doctor, India escapes punishment

Not a good day for Women's hockey

India was defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales on the first day of the women's hockey competition at the here on Thursday. This is the first time that India have lost to Wales in a major tournament.

Lisa Daley (7th minute) scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead before Sian French (26th) converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to double the advantage.





Aussie boxer becomes the first medallist in without a fight

Australian boxer Taylah Robertson has become the first medallist of the 21st without even stepping into the ring after she got a bye straight into the 51kg category women's semifinals.

The 19-year-old has got what is called the lucky medal due to the small size of her draw, luck that eluded Indians, including the celebrated MC Mary Kom (48kg), who will fight her quarterfinal contest on April 8.





ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Why India's athletes may struggle against Aussie money and muscle

"All the best," PM Modi wishes Indian athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, saying the whole country is behind the athletes.

"All the best to the athletes representing India at the Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent," Modi tweeted.



Performance of the Indian contingent in 2014 at Glasgow

India had collected 64 medals (15 gold, 30 silver, 19 bronze) in the previous CWG held in Glasgow and the country would expect to better that performance at Gold Coast, Australia. Getting 101 medals in the New Delhi edition of the Games remains a tipping point for India in CWG, but since that took place at home, that mark will be lofty for the Indian contingent.

The bulk of India's medals in the past editions of the CWG have come from shooters, wrestlers, weightlifters and boxers. This time around, the competitors under these four disciplines will look to continue their impressive record.





ALSO READ: CWG needle controversy: CGF reprimands doctor, India escapes punishment

kicks off with a dazzling ceremony

The Indian contingent, led by flag-bearer Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu walked out to a warm reception from the nearly 25,000 strong crowd which filled up the stadium that will also host the athletics event as well.

The Indians ditched tradition for comfort in the ceremony, marching out in blazers and trousers rather than the conventional sarees and bandhgalas.



Baton halted in its tracks: The opening ceremony was also marred by a hindrance as Queen's Baton relay was halted by protesters. They were calling for justice for indigenous Australians. Those carrying the Queen’s baton — similar to the Olympic torch relay — were unable to get past the wall of protesters before emergency services helped them through.