Delhi HC sets aside EC decision to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs

The on Friday set aside the (EC)’s decision to disqualify 20 (AAP) legislators in Delhi. In recent months, the EC has been criticised for delaying the Gujarat assembly polls. The latest episode led to political parties and former election commissioners questioning the EC’s “hurry”, particularly that of now retired chief A K Joti, in recommending disqualification of without following due process. A Bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar asked the EC to hear the matter afresh. It described the Centre’s notification disqualifying the as bad in law, and termed EC’s recommendation on disqualification as “vitiated”. The bench said the principle of natural justice was violated as no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Former SY Quraishi, didn’t quite term it a credibility crisis for the EC, but told Business Standard: “The judiciary have always upheld our decisions. The decision in case of is embarrassing and is also a setback.” Another Election Commissioner, who didn’t want to be named, was more forthright in his observation. “Never in the history the EC has ruled without hearing the accused party,” he said. The former also said that the “timing of the EC judgment was also conspicuous as it came a few days before the retirement of the CEC (the then Chief AK Joti). Usually, the CEC leaves such decisions to his successor.” The former said that now the 20 will engage 20 different lawyers and the matter will be delayed till the tenure of the is over. The term of the current ends in February 2020. Joti retired on January 23.

On January 19, just days before his retirement, he had recommended to the President to disqualify 20 for holding posts of parliamentary secretaries as it was ‘office of profit’. Joti was the Gujarat chief secretary before moving to the EC. During his tenure, the EC was also criticised for delaying the Gujarat polls.