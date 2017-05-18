Do you order food on Zomato? Beware! Hackers may have stolen your data

users should start taking steps to secure their personal information. According to a blog post by India's largest online restaurant guide, about 17 million user records have been stolen from their database. The stolen information, according to Zomato, has user email addresses and hashed passwords.

So, how bad is the hack? The company claims that payment-related information is stored separately from the stolen data "in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault". has claimed that no payment information or credit card data has been stolen or leaked.

Also, the post claims that the hashed passwords cannot be converted or decrypted back to plain text, thereby preserving their "sanctity". However, the post advises users to change their passwords, especially if they use the same password for any other online services.

In fact, if you find yourself logged out of your app, do not panic. As a precaution, claims that it has reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website. The company claims: "Your credit card information on is fully secure, so there’s nothing to worry about there."

According to security blog hackread.com , the stolen data is available for purchase on the Dark Web. Hackread claims to have found a vendor, going by the online handle “nclay”, who claims to be the hand behind the hack and is selling the data on a popular Dark Web marketplace.

According to the blog, the price set for the whole package is $1,001.43. Hackread tested the sample data made available by the self-proclaimed hacker and claims that the test showed that "each and every" account made available as part of the sample was indeed a legitimate account.

claims that the leak looks like the result of an internal (human) security breach. The blog post says, "Some employee’s development account got compromised".