Fake News row: Smriti Irani, govt cannot control press, says PCI; updates

Amid a raging controversy and the governent's steps, apparently to counter the menace, Press Club of India President Gautam Lahiri on Tuesday said: "The government has no mandate to control the press." This was after widespread criticism of a set of new guidelines issued briefly by the Smriti Irani-led Information & Broadcasting (I&B) ministry to curb The guidelines were withdrawn after Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened to control the damage in the wake of the rules drawing flak from the Opposition members and journalists.



The I&B ministry guidelines, issued as a press release on Monday, suggested that media operatives "found guilty" of creating or propagating could lose their accreditation for six months in the first case and for life in the event of repeat offence. These guidelines were withdrawn on Tuesday night on PM Modi's instruction. In an official press release, the ministry said, “This is to inform that the Press release on regulation issued yesterday i.e., 02 April 2018 stands withdrawn.”

Amid an outcry from the Opposition suggesting the government wanted to muzzle the "freedom of press", Information and Broadcasting Minister tweeted that the PIB accreditation guidelines asking and News Broadcasters Association to define and act against ‘fake news’ have generated debate.

“The PM has directed that the press release regarding be withdrawn and the matter is addressed by the Press Council of India,” confirmed a senior Prime Minister’s Office official, reported PTI.

To control the rise of "fake news" or "propagated news" across the media, the ministry amended the guidelines for the accreditation of journalists. If the publication or television channel is found to have created fake news, the accreditation of the journalist would be suspended for six months in the case of first violation, the ministry said in the earlier press release. In case of a second violation, the suspension could be for one year and the accreditation would be cancelled permanently for the third violation, it said. However, the I&B Ministry did not define in its press release "what is fake news".



1) PM Modi was 'not consulted' by the I&B ministry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quick intervention in the matter within hours shows that the PM is against the view of curbing "freedom of press". "(The) Prime Minister has directed that the press release regarding be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in the Press Council of India," an official source said, reported IANS.

Sources said that the PMO was “not consulted” and was unaware of Irani’s directive until it became public. “A fuming Prime Minister told his office to direct the I&B Ministry to withdraw the directive with immediate effect,” said an official to the Indian Express.

2) Withdrawal is a victory of democracy and media, says Congress: Congress President took potshots at the ruling party and Narendra Modi after the government suggested punitive measures to control the spreading of

"Sensing mounting anger on the 'fake news' notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order. One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now," Gandhi tweeted. Sensing mounting anger on the “fake news” notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order.



One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now. #BasEkAurSaal — (@RahulGandhi) April 3, 2018

"The government had to withdraw it (the press release) within 24 hours and this is a big victory of democracy and the media. I congratulate all journalists who unitedly opposed the decision," said Vikhe Patil, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.





I&B Minister welcomed the journalists and organisations interested in meeting her and helping curb the menace of "fake news". She would be happy to engage in a debate with journalists to fight against In a tweet on Wednesday night, after the ministry withdrew the earlier guidelines, she said, "Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same."

PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against ‘fake news’ have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same. 1/2 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 3, 2018

4) Nothing wrong if the govt wants to regulate fake news, said Press Council of India: Amid the criticism, supported the ministry's decision to regulate the circulation of "There is nothing wrong or obnoxious if a government intended to take remedial steps to check fake news, but an independent statutory authority should decide on its veracity," the said. The PCI, in a statement signed by chairman Justice (retd) C K Prasad. "No prudent person should or can justify the dissemination of fake news," it added.

5) Government can't control press, says Press Club of India President: Criticising the government's move to control the 'free media', Press Club of India President Gautam Lahiri said: “The government has no mandate to control the press. The media was also worried about growing incidents of fake news, but the Press Council is the right platform to deal with complaints regarding any ”

Veteran journalist H K Dua said: “The press release is totally bogus and it has dangerous connotations. The government wants to control the press. Who decides what is true and what is not? The I&B ministry? Maximum lies are planted by the government in the media.”

6) was expected to check the veracity of news: I&B Ministry guidelines had suggested that any complaints regarding in the print media would be referred to If the news related to the electronic media, it would be sent to News Broadcasters Association. The result was expected within 15 days by these agencies, the ministry had said in its earlier press release.

7) Amnesty International welcomes government's withdrawal move: "The withdrawal of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order is welcome. This appeared to be a brazen attempt to control the media under the façade of controlling and target critics of the government," Aakar Patel, Executive Director, Amnesty International India, said in a statement.

He said several government spokespersons have been known to disseminate disinformation "which they should know to be false, on social media and on television. This dangerous trend needs to stop".





8) Editors Guild of India condemned the I&B move: Editors Guild of India had condemned the arbitrary manner contemplated by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry ostensibly to penalise any journalist or media organisation publishing "By notifying that the I&B ministry will initiate such proceedings, the government was arrogating for itself the role of policing the media. It would have opened the door for frivolous complaints to harass journalists and organisations to fall in line, it added.



9. Journalist propagating false news could be blacklisted, says Smriti Irani's ministry: The I&B ministry's proposed rules against and news guidelines for journalists stated that the accreditation of journalists found creating or propagating any kind of could be permanently cancelled, and they could be blacklisted for life.

10. Ministry's 'Anti- rules are Rajiv Gandhi redux? The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Bofors scam and VP Singh's victory in the Allahabad by-election had rattled Rajiv Gandhi. He had then introduced the defamation Bill on August 29, 1988, ostensibly to gag the media. It sought to create new offences of "criminal imputation" and "scurrilous writings".

Faced with unprecedented defiance from the media, and growing opposition from several quarters, he realised that anything short of withdrawal was going to damage the ruling party's sagging fortunes further. On September 22, 1988, Rajiv Gandhi withdrew the bill. In just 24 days, a government with the support of maximum MPs in the Lok Sabha, made this U-turn.