Faster internet: Isro to launch 3 satellites in 18 months to boost speed

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch three communication satellites — GSAT-19, GSAT-11 and GSAT-20 — in the next 18 months to boost speed across the nation, reported The Indian Express

“The next big launch will be GSAT-19 in June… With this launch, we will begin a new age of communication satellites. It is also the beginning of high-throughput satellites (in India),” the Indian Express quoted Tapan Misra, director of Ahmedabad-based (SAC), an arm of that develops satellite payloads, as saying.

“You are already witnessing a change in the communication technology where voice and video communications are taking place through With future launches, television will be viewed through using Technology,” Misra said.

These launches will revolutionise the way we use television and smartphones, but also drive the future communication needs of smart cities.