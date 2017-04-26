From Punjab to Delhi, check regulation on use of plastics in Indian states

Several states in India, have banned the use of plastic bags and other plastic materials

The Punjab government has decided to ban the use of certain products made of plastic in a bid to conserve the deteriorating environment. A notification to this effect will be issued after an approval by the state cabinet on the decision taken. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the officials to impose the ban after giving people sufficient time to adopt alternative packaging methods, according to an official spokesperson.



Several states in the country have already banned the use of plastic bags and other plastic materials, with courts also intervening to rid the environment of the unhealthy practise of using plastic.



State-wise regulations on plastic:



Madhya Pradesh



The Madhya Pradesh government also decided to ban plastic and polythene bags across the state from May 1, saying it is leading to cow deaths and polluting the environment. However, the government didn't specify if plastic bags of a certain thickness will be allowed, triggering confusion among manufacturers. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had on January 1 declared tourist destinations and holy cities in MP polythene-free. Environmentalists have hailed the ban.



Jammu & Kashmir



On March 2016, the Union Ministry notified the new rules called the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, allowing the manufacture and use of polythene carry bags, plastic sheets or like, cover made of plastic sheets, plastic packaging and multi-layered packaging having thickness more than 50 microns.



A controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the Mehbooba Mufti led-government modified the 2008 order banning polythene carry bags, and now allowing above 50 microns polythene for use. Environmentalists say the order is a step backward from the blanket ban on all polythene carry bags enacted in June 2008.



Delhi



The Green Tribunal had last year prohibited the use of disposable plastic in the entire city, especially at hotels, restaurants and for public and private functions, while asking the Delhi government to take appropriate steps against “storage, sale and use” of such material from January 1 this year.



Karnataka



The Karnataka government issued an official gazette notification last year stating a complete and total ban on plastic and all plastic and thermacol products in the State.



The notification cited: "No shopkeeper, vendor, wholesale dealer, retailer, trader, hawker or salesman shall use plastic carry bags, plastic banners, plastic buntings, flex, plastic flags, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic spoons, cling films and plastic sheets for spreading on dinning table irrespective of thickness including the above items made of thermacol and plastic which use plastic micro beeds."



Uttar Pradesh



To protect the environment and public health, the Uttar Pradesh government also called for a complete ban in 2015 on the use of plastic in the state.



Uttarakhand



The Uttarakhand government issued an order imposing total ban on sale, use and storage of plastic bags, cups, glasses, packing material with effect from January 11, 2017.

BS Web Team