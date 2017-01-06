Gandhinagar becomes India's first model Smart City

Gandhinagar may not have made it in the first two rounds of shortlisting by the Ministry of Urban Development, but it has unarguably become the first city in the country to go smart.

From seamless connectivity to smart sensor-enabled traffic lights that brighten or dim based on vehicular traffic, the first phase of the project has been rolled out in the capital city of ahead of Vibrant Global Summit (VGGS) 2017 by Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The project also includes services like IP-based surveillance, environment sensors, digital display, speed and face detection traffic management system, automatic number plate recognition system, public address system, citizens' helpdesk mobile application and a centralised command centre to monitor and control all activities.

The project has been created in partnership with Ltd, which has designed, built and managed the services in Gandhinagar.

"The Smart Services Project of will address essential administrative needs of the citizens and empower them with easy access to critical information," said Pravin Agarwal, vice chairman, Ltd.

Incurring a project cost of Rs 22 crore for the first phase, GMC expects to generate an annual revenue worth Rs 4 crore through charges and advertisements on digital signages.

"We were part of the 100 cities but we could not succeed in being shortlisted in the first two rounds. However, we have launched the services even before we would participate in the third round this year. Unlike other cities, will be offering open to air services across the city free for first two hours of usage with a limit of 2GB during VGGS, after which the services will be charged at competitive rates," said D N Modi, municipal commissioner, GMC, while adding that services worth Rs 8 crore will be provided for free during the year through service providers.

Already, the 66 sq km wide city has seen 75 per cent of the area being covered under the connectivity, with the rest to be completed in a couple of months.

Under the smart surveillance and traffic management, GMC has installed 210 different kinds of CCTV cameras including speed detection, face detection, automatic number plate recognition and general surveillance cameras, which are monitored from the central command centre.

"Through this feature, we are enhancing security across the city. Detection of crime would improve in the city and in the case of a traffic violation, the traffic police can reach the offenders directly as per the RTO records," said Modi.

Of the 17,000-odd across the city, already 1,000 of them have been equipped with smart sensors that switch on and off depending on vehicular traffic at nights.

These sensors are expected to result in power savings of around 30 per cent for the administration. While all 17,000 are also being converted into LED, phase two will see rest of the 16,000 being equipped with smart sensors.

GMC has also installed five digital signage cubes that display public information on all four sides. "Through these signages, which have been installed at major traffic junctions, video communication will be transmitted, ranging from government notification to real-time weather information. The signages will also help the corporation earn revenue through commercial displays," said Modi.

Taking communication further, the project also entails installation of public address systems (PAS) across the city in 13 zones. The administration plans to utilise the systems to not only play devotional music for citizens early morning, but also broadcast general or even zone specific communication through the PAS. According to Modi, in the case of any disaster, the will help GMC quickly alert citizens across the city.

Meanwhile, GMC has also integrated major civic amenities and public utilities on a common citizens' helpdesk mobile application that acts as a single destination for availing the same. The system has 24/7 call centre that addresses citizens complaints and queries filed through the app, while all the smart services can be controlled and monitored through the Central Command Centre.

Backed by a fully operational model, GMC plans to apply for the third round of Smart Cities Mission later. "By March end, we have to submit our papers for the third round of Ministry of Urban Development's Smart Cities Mission," said Modi.