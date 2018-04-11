Govt orders probe into IndiGo passenger offloading after mosquito complaint

The government today ordered a probe into the incident of a doctor being allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an flight at airport after he complained of mosquitoes on-board even as the maintained there was no physical altercation.

In yet another incident of scuffle involving staff, has accused the of manhandling and deboarding him from the Bengaluru-bound flight on Monday and said he would take "legal recourse" against the

Against the backdrop of the civil aviation ministry deciding to probe the incident, issued a long statement in the evening which was substantially different from the tweets issued by the on Monday.

"I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr by at Airport," said in a tweet.

Sources said is believed to have submitted a report about the incident to the ministry.

This is at least the second incident in six months of an untoward incident involving staff. Last November, a video had surfaced of the staff allegedly manhandling a passenger on the tarmac in the national capital.

Recalling the incident, Rai said that as the cabin was full of mosquitoes, he repeatedly asked the staff if something can be done to remove them but the requests were not entertained.

After the aircraft door was shut, he asked whether the crew members can arrange some mosquito repellent but there was no response. After a few minutes, personnel rushed towards his seat and caught him by his collar before dragging him to the ramp, Rai claimed.

"After that they deboarded me... then they told me that I can fly only if I tender an apology," he told over telephone, adding that in the process the flight was also delayed.

According to him, the plane took off without him as he refused to tender an apology as demanded by the and was forced to buy a new ticket as well as delete all photographs from his phone that were taken inside the aircraft.

"They manhandled me as well... It is a question of my dignity. I am going to write to the civil aviation minister, Prime Minister's Office and I will also take legal recourse soon," he said.

Rai claimed that staff also said that mosquitoes are all over India, let alone Lucknow, "so will you leave the country?"



Late evening, said that at no point of time was there any physical altercation with the passenger.

"In this background of his belligerent behaviour and on the concerns raised by other passengers, a decision was taken to deplane Dr. Rai from the aircraft to ensure the safe conduct of the flight," the said in a long statement with bullet points.

However, IndiGo's statement was significantly different from its response on where the had also claimed that Rai even attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft.

In response to IndiGo's claim of unruly behaviour, Rai said if that was the case then why was he allowed to travel in another flight and that no police complaint was lodged.

"Rai had initially expressed concerns regarding mosquitoes on board. Before his concerns could be addressed, he became aggressive and used threatening language including the word 'hijack'. He also attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft," the said in a tweet on Monday.

Without mentioning about the word 'hijack' in the statement, said that in the presence of CISF, the airline's security staff explained the situation to Rai. In the meantime, "some of the other passengers started complaining about him being on-board since they felt that he had already delayed the aircraft and behaved in an inappropriate manner," it added.

Citing its thorough investigation into the incident, the claimed that Rai was started aggressively demanding that the aircraft be sprayed again, even if it meant deplaning the passengers and delaying the flight.

"On hearing this argument, some other passengers started questioning the delay and insisted that the flight depart without any further delay. However, Dr. Rai continued to insist that the flight not depart which was opposed by some other passengers. This resulted in a loud argument in the forward galley next to the cockpit door," the statement said.

Further, said that as the altercation kept escalating, the informed ground security and who in turn sought help as per prescribed protocol from the quick response team of the CISF.

As Rai started complaining about mosquitoes inside the aircraft, the lead tried to pacify Rai and even showed the two used empty cans of the approved aircraft insecticide as well as the mosquito repellant patches, according to the

"Given the mosquito menace in some of the stations in hot weather every year, as the standard operating procedure, we spray the aircraft with an approved aircraft insecticide prior to boarding. In fact, on this aircraft, the aircraft insecticide was sprayed twice. We also put mosquito repellant patches under our aircraft seats," it added.

Rai also posted a video narrating about the incident on the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)