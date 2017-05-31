TRENDING ON BS
Babri prosecution will not be safe in CBI hands unless SC monitors its work
Business Standard

How could you show your legs in front of PM Modi? Trolls to Priyanka Chopra

The actress responded to the trolling coolly with another photo

BS Web Team 

Priyanka Modi Berlin
Photo: Priyanka Chopra on Facebook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Germany yesterday and so was actress Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka posted pictures of her meeting with the PM in Berlin on her Facebook account and that should have been the end of the matter. But it wasn't.

Priyanka posted: Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.
 


This regular post came under fire fire from the 'Sanskari' crowd who were upset that she chose to wear a western dress that exposed her legs in her meeting with the Indian PM, who is obviously her 'elder'. There were angry comments posted under her picture.

One comment from a girl named Avani said: May be ur an big international star but plz do have  or show some respect in front of our PM Modi ji...look at the way your sitting in front of him (sic)

The actress also received a lot of support from her fans who defended her right to wear whatever she wants to.

Priyanka was cool to all the trolling and responded in the best possible way when she posted a picture on Instagram. In the picture Priyanka is seen with her mother and she made it a point to highlight that the picture was about exposed legs. 

 
 

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

