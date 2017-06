India vs Pakistan: Rain halts match after Sharma, Dhawan make steady start

Rain brought the high-octane India- match at Edgbaston to a halt after 40 minutes of play. stood at 46 runs in 9.5 overs for loss of no wickets. won the toss and elected to field against here on Sunday. and opened the innings for

Sharma scored 25 off 34 balls and Dhawan scored 20 off 25 balls.

went in with five specialist bowlers including all- rounder Hardik Pandya with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami missing out.

Among the batsmen, Kedar Jadhav was picked ahead of Dinesh Karthik.Teams:India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.