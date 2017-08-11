Isro lines up 21 rockets, to launch 70 satellites in 5 years

India's agency ‘Indian Research Organisation’ (ISRO) has lined up over 21 rocket launches, including the second test flight of its heaviest rocket the Geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) MK-III, which will be carried out over a period of the next three-four years.



The outlay is part of the Rs 8,658.74 crore sanctioned by the for to build and launch about 31 rockets, including 15 PSLVs, 13 GSLV's and three MK-III. So far the agency has successfully built and launched 10 under the agreement.



"Isro's launch are being used for launching national towards meeting the earth observation, communication, navigation and scientific needs of the country. The excess capacity has been used to launch of other countries," said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State at the Prime Minister's office early this week. The Commission, which runs Isro, is under the direct oversight of theThe plan to launch the next 21 comes at a time when India is looking at putting over 70 in over the next five years.has also said that 2017 will be the last year India will utilise foreign launch to hurl its into space, suggesting that its in-house capabilities have been tested and proven enough to carry out such missions. India currently uses the Ariane 5 rocket, of Arianespace, the European Agency to launch its heavier communication intoWith GSLV-MK-III, the heavier rocket that can hurl four-tonne communication into space, it can have the capability locally.reiterated that is making efforts to increase industry participation in building these launch as the need to step up its launch capabilities goes up, adding that no help from any foreign country is being sought in augmenting its capacity.has already engaged in forming a consortium with industry partners by 2020 to build and launch the Pslv, its workhorse rocket.This would also allow it to focus on building capabilities in heavier that are powered by a semi-cryogenic engine and the reusable launch vehicle that has potential to hurl into at low costs. At the same time, it has already begun outsourcing the manufacturing of its - Navic to a private consortium and looks to build capability in a satellite in the industry.India is emerging as a hub for development of as well as a launch pad for small globally.