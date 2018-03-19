JNU protests: Students demand Atul Johri's arrest in sexual harassment case

Accusing the police of disregarding procedures, 54 JNU professors on Monday demanded registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against professor Atul Johri. They petitioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Milind Dumbere's office two days after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against professor Johri following allegations of sexual harassment by a group of women students. The teachers said eight complaints were filed by as many women students, however, the Delhi Police chose to register only one FIR based on only one of the complaints. "Even though you have received 8 complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint," the petition said. Such serious sexual offences are being treated in breach of law and the Supreme Court judgments on the matter, the professors said. JNU students took out a protest march to the Vasant Kunj Police Station, demanding Johri's arrest and accused the police of "inaction". ALSO READ: #ArrestJohri: JNU students take to streets demanding professor's dismissal Top 10 developments 1) Clash breaks out between JNU students and police Clash broke out between police and students of Jawaharlal University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class. 2) against police 'inaction' JNU students accused the men in uniform of "inaction" in the matter. "Four days after eight women students came forward with sexual harassment complaints against the professor, no action has been taken against him and just one FIR has been lodged," Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Dumbere said they were dealing with the matter in accordance with the law. "Notice has been issued to the professor and he has been called tomorrow to join the investigation," the DCP said. 3) DCW issues notice to police, registrar in JNU sexual harassment case The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj Police Station, seeking status report and reasons for not arresting Atul Johri in a sexual harassment case. The women's panel said it has received a representation from the students of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, regarding the alleged sexual harassment of women students by Johri. "The Commission considers this a serious matter related to the safety and security of the young women. Further, we have been informed that the complainants are protesting lack of arrest of the accused," the commission said, while seeking the information latest by March 23. It has also issued a notice to the JNU registrar, seeking to know what safeguards have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the complainants and whether the present complaint is being looked into by the Internal Complainants Committee (ICC). It also sought to know the composition of the ICC as well as the action taken by the committee in the matter till now. 4) Delhi police postpone recording of Atul Johri's statement In a statement, the JNUSU said, "The Delhi Police has postponed the recording (of statement) of Atul Johri till Tuesday. This (recording) could have been done today itself. We believe that the postponement was done to give him more time. Since an FIR has been registered, he should be interrogated in custody and not given time to protect himself. By giving him more time, the Delhi Police is actively protecting him." 5) Professors demand separate FIRs against Atul Johri 54 JNU professors on Monday demanded registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against professor Atul Johri. They petitioned deputy commissioner of police (South-West) Milind Dumbere's office two days after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against professor Johri following allegations of sexual harassment by a group of women students. The teachers said eight complaints were filed by as many women students. However, the Delhi Police chose to register only one FIR based on only one of the complaints. "Even though you have received 8 complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint," the petition said. 6) JNU professors demand DCP's intervention JNU professors said the DCP should intervene to ensure the complainants' health and safety are safeguarded as they are facing, according to the professors, tremendous amount of pressure and intimidation to make them compromise. 7) Delhi police booked on sexual harassment charges The Delhi police booked Professor Johri on charges of sexual harassment after eight female students lodged a complaint against him. 8) Students complain that Atul Johri opens demands for sex At a press meet held on the campus, the women students of the SLS issued a statement that said, "The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her." Another statement issued by the students said, "There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration.

No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent."