Karvy's India Wealth Report predicts doubling of individual wealth in 5 yrs

Karvy Private Wealth, the wealth management arm of Hyderabad-based Karvy group has forecasted the doubling of in India to Rs 638.89 lakh crore by 2022.

In its latest India Wealth Report, Karvy projected a of 13.18 percent in in the next five years while expecting a significant shift in investment preference towards financial assets.

According to the report, the financial assets will account for 63 percent of the total individual assets by 2022 as compared to 59.27 percent in 2017 while the share of physical assets during the same period would come down to 37 percent from the present level of 40.73 percent.

Karvy Private Wealth chief executive officer said that both the financial assets and real estate would be the preferred choice of the millennials as they see investments in gold not as attractive as the other two in terms of returns.

Influenced by measures such as GST, and (IBC), more informal sectors would continue to come under the fold of formal economy along with increasing preference for financial assets over physical assets, the report says. "Going ahead, we expect this trend to continue over next five years with direct equity, mutual funds, fixed deposits, insurance and pension funds contributing a larger portion of overall asset pie," it said.

Total wealth held by individuals in India has grown by 11 percent to Rs 344 lakh crore in financial year 2017. Of this, in financial assets grew by 14.63 percent to reach Rs 204 lakh crore, driven by direct equity, mutual funds, savings deposits and current account deposits. in physical assets stood at Rs 140 lakh crore, slowing down to 5.92 percent growth as compared to 10.32 percent in the previous year, according to the report.