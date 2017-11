News digest: S&P holds India rating, insolvency ordinance, and more

With a little over a fortnight left before the World Trade Organization’s biennial ministerial conference gets underway at Buenos Aires in Argentina, Commerce and Industry Minister tells that India should focus on strategising how to scale up its exports in tandem with the economy reaching the $5 trillion mark in less than a decade. Read more

Cancer, cardiac among 51 essential drugs under price cap

drug pricing regulator on Friday said it has capped prices of 51 essential formulations, including those used for the treatment of cancer, pain, heart conditions and skin problems. The prices have been slashed in the range of 6 to 53 per cent. Private equity (PE) players are getting ready to bid for stressed assets, which they expect to bag at attractive valuations after an ordinance amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The ordinance has practically barred most promoters of the defaulting companies from bidding for their assets in the bankruptcy auction.