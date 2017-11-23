News digest: Tweaks in IBC code, clouds over Rafale deal, and more

Tweaks in IBC code to block wilful defaulters
Wilful defaulters, dubious promoters as well as those involved in fraudulent transactions would not be able to bid for companies going insolvent, with the Centre deciding to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The Cabinet approved an ordinance on Wednesday. The amendments would come in force with immediate effect (after the President promulgates it), Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley
said after the meeting. Read more
Jio & Airtel to use customer bank to challenge Paytm
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are set to declare war on Paytm — king of mobile wallet business that launched its payments bank in May. The telcos are leveraging their mobile customer base and distribution network in trying to compete with Paytm. Jio is already signing up a large number of merchants on its soon-to-be-launched payments bank. Read more
Task force to draft new direct tax law
The government has brought back the main author of the now junked Direct Taxes Code (DTC) as a convenor of the task force to review the decades-old provisions of the Income-Tax Act
and draft a replacement. The government has, however, already implemented many provisions of the draft DTC, such as the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and on Place of Effective Management. Read more
Rafale deal faces turbulent weather
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
— on April 10, 2015, in Paris — stunned the global military aerospace industry with the announcement that India would buy 36 Rafale fighters in a government-to-government arrangement with France, effectively ending an eight-year global procurement process for 126 fighters. Read more
Actis set to buy Stanchart PE's Asian retail portfolio for $500 mn
UK-based private equity
firm Actis
is set to take over the Asia real estate portfolio of Standard Chartered Private Equity, a source in the know has said. The deal is believed to be worth $500 million ( Rs 3,230 crore). Read more
