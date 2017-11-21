Padmavati fallout? Aditi Rao Hydari may replace Deepika at Ivanka event

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is likely to be the last-minute entry as a celebrity speaker at the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneur Summit to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 28 to 30. Jayesh Ranjan, IT and commerce secretary in the government of Telangana told Business Standard “It’s work in progress.” But Aditi’s confirmation is expected by the end of the day.

After Padukone dropped out of the summit on Monday, the state govt, which is jointly organising the summit along with the Centre and the US, got into the damage-control mode to find a celebrity speaker.

Nobody is giving reasons for opting out. It is learnt that threat perception over the controversy surrounding her film Padmavati, in which she has played the lead role, is the reason. Interestingly, Aditi had recently spoken out against those threatening with dire consequences over her role in

The global summit, for the first time in India, is in the limelight because US President Donald Trump’s daughter is also attending it. Ivanka, along with PM Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the summit.