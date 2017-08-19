Three young chess players who could be the next world beaters

The first edition of the ChessMine Rapid & Blitz tournament in Bengaluru showcased a new paradigm in Indian chess. ChessMine offered over Rs 6 lakh in prize money across two speed events held from August 5 - August 7. The rapid was a nine-round affair played at 15 minutes with a 10 second increment on every move. The blitz consisted of 11 rounds played at three minutes with two seconds increment per move. The competition was ferocious. The rapid drew a field of 466 players with 15 Grandmasters. Top seed was India’s No 3, 22-year-old Vidit Santosh Gujrathi. The ...