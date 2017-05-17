Times Group files criminal complaint against Arnab Goswami for IPR breach

Group seeks to book him under IPC and IT Act for illegally using Times Now tapes on Republic TV

Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, also known as the Times of India Group, has filed a criminal complaint against Arnab Goswami, the former former editor-in-chief of the group's channel and anchor of the popular Newshour that runs on it.



In a complaint filed on Tuesday, May 16, with the Azad Maidan Police Station, Mumbai, the accused Goswami and Prema Sridevi of theft, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and infringement of BCCL's intellectual properties by using the material on on May 6 and May 8. Soft copies of the the complaint and an executive summary thereof are available with Business Standard.



is the name of the news channel that Goswami launched on May 6, months after he quit last November.



In its complaint, has sought to slap Goswami and Sridevi with various sections of the and the Information Technology Act, for allegedly using material that belonged to on claims the duo had access to stories, audio-video content, documents, tapes, while they were still employees of Times Now, and had used some of these in the channel that Goswami launched on May 6.



In its executive summary, submitted that on the first day of its launch, carried an expose on in which audio tapes containing phone conversations between the ex-chief minister of Bihar and Shahabuddin allegedly while he was still in prison were played out.



further claimed that another expose was done on by Goswami on May 8 in which audio tapes of phone conversations between Prema Sridevi (former News Reporter of Times Now) and the Late (wife of leader Shashi Tharoor) and their house help Narayan was broadcast.



alleged that both these exposes displayed material (in the form of audio tapes of phone conversations) that was procured and accessed while Goswami and Sridevi were in the employment of It said that an internal inquiry clearly pointed out that these tapes were procured and in the possession of Goswami and Sridevi while they were in the service of



The complainant also alleges that Goswami and Sridevi had on admitted and claimed that the audio conversation in the case aired on May 8 was in their possession for the last two years when they were with



Accusing Goswami and Sridevi of wilfully and deliberately using Times Now's intellectual property, has sought to prosecute the duo for criminal misappropriation of property under section 403 and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and certain sections of the Information Technology Act.

BS Web Team