United Airlines cancels Delhi flights on air quality concerns

has cancelled flights to Delhi for two days due to worsening air quality in the capital.

While the airline was earlier offering waivers on the rescheduling of tickets, now it has decided to cancel its on Friday and Saturday (arriving Saturday and Sunday night) citing air quality issues.

"United has temporarily suspended due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi and currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are travelling to, from or through Delhi. We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency and are coordinating with respective government agencies," spokesperson said.

The airline is also transferring affected passengers to other airlines. United operates 267 seat Boeing 777 aircraft on the route with a journey time of over 14 hours.

It is being feared that the smog in Delhi will hit tourism and foreign tourists will skip Delhi in favour of other cleaner destinations, said industry chamber



The tour operators, however, have not seen any cancellations yet.

“The pollution has generated a lot of negative publicity for the destination (Delhi) globally. However, there have been no cancellations in bookings,” said Dipak Deva, managing director of inbound tourism division, Thomas Cook group.

Karan Anand, head—relationships, Cox & Kings, "We are not seeing any cancellations from tourists at this point. Guests are arriving as per schedule and they move out of Delhi immediately and so there is no cause for concern."



“International tourists are quite particular about their health and safety. In the wake of such negative developments, Delhi is bound to drop off from the map of international tourists who will pick 'cleaner' South Asian destinations. Even domestic tourists are avoiding Delhi,” further said.



The industry chamber interacted with 350 tour operators and based its findings on their feedback.