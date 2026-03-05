Datanomics: Women's participation rate in India's workforce remains low

Female LFPR lower than peer economies in Asia

India’s female labour force participation rate stood at 32 per cent in 2024, significantly lower than several peer economies such as Vietnam, Thailand and China. The gender gap was also wide in India, with men’s LFPR double that of women.

Vulnerable employment higher among women

Vulnerable employment often lacks formal contracts, adequate social security, decent working conditions, and trade union representation. Around 78 per cent of women in the Indian labour force are in vulnerable employment, compared with 69 per cent of men. This is higher than peer countries like China or Brazil.

Care work keeps most women out of labour force