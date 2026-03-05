Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AMU signs MoU with US university to boost academic collaboration

AMU signs MoU with US university to boost academic collaboration

The AMU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US university to expand joint academic research, faculty development and instructional programmes.

1,600 workers at Aligarh University on strike over non-payment of salary

The MoU builds on the vital role played by alumni and academic leaders in both countries in nurturing long-term partnerships and creating opportunities for young scholars and innovators.

Press Trust of India Houston (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The AMU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US university to expand joint academic research, faculty development and instructional programmes.

The agreement between the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Houston, with support from the Consulate General of India, Houston, reflects a shared commitment to knowledge, inclusion, and global engagement among the faculty and students of both institutions, officials said.

The MoU builds on the vital role played by alumni and academic leaders in both countries in nurturing long-term partnerships and creating opportunities for young scholars and innovators.

Consul General D C Manjunath underlined that such collaborations are key pillars of the IndiaUS higher education partnership and are fully aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) focussed on internationalisation of higher education and global academic mobility.

 

He emphasised that sustained academic engagement, mobility of students and faculty, and joint research ecosystems are central to fostering meaningful people-to-people ties.

Also Read

Patriot interceptor systems

Iran's Missile Math: $20,000 drones take on $4 million Patriots

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

Trump likely to raise US tariff rate to 15% this week, says Bessent

Iran, US Iran, Israel Iran, LNG, Strait of Hormuz

West Asia crisis triggers severe LNG, LPG supply shock for Indian firmspremium

oil, barrel, oil barrel

Oil prices fall after report of possible US-Iran talks amid Gulf turmoil

oil, barrel, oil barrel

Managing the fallout: West Asian conflict can be challenging for Indiapremium

He also urged both institutions to establish a feedback mechanism to evaluate progress on the implementation of the understanding.

CGI Houston enjoys deep linkages with the University of Houston, including the ICCR-supported Chair for Indian Studies with a specific focus on Tamil language.

Collaboration on geoscience data, involving the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, also showcases how academia and industry work together to support energy security, the Consulate said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma hits out after Congress picks Anurag Sharma for RS seat

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh mulls ₹25,000 birth incentive to arrest falling TFR: Naidu

Bombay High Court

Mumbai HC says no to namaz site near airport, cites security concerns

Exam, National exam

Rajasthan govt to set up ₹2,000 crore fund for school infrastructurepremium

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's economy projected to grow 7.9% in 2025-26: Economic Survey

Topics : Aligarh Muslim University US education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance