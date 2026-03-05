AMU signs MoU with US university to boost academic collaboration

The AMU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US university to expand joint academic research, faculty development and instructional programmes.

The agreement between the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Houston, with support from the Consulate General of India, Houston, reflects a shared commitment to knowledge, inclusion, and global engagement among the faculty and students of both institutions, officials said.

The MoU builds on the vital role played by alumni and academic leaders in both countries in nurturing long-term partnerships and creating opportunities for young scholars and innovators.

Consul General D C Manjunath underlined that such collaborations are key pillars of the IndiaUS higher education partnership and are fully aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) focussed on internationalisation of higher education and global academic mobility.

He emphasised that sustained academic engagement, mobility of students and faculty, and joint research ecosystems are central to fostering meaningful people-to-people ties.

He also urged both institutions to establish a feedback mechanism to evaluate progress on the implementation of the understanding.

CGI Houston enjoys deep linkages with the University of Houston, including the ICCR-supported Chair for Indian Studies with a specific focus on Tamil language.

Collaboration on geoscience data, involving the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, also showcases how academia and industry work together to support energy security, the Consulate said on Wednesday.