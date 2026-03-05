Anand Sharma hits out after Congress picks Anurag Sharma for RS seat

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma on Thursday said that "self-respect is very expensive in politics" and that "speaking the truth is now considered a crime," after the party nominated Kangra Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla before leaving for Delhi, Sharma said he was not in a position to comment on why he was not chosen as the party candidate.

"I will not say that I am disappointed, but I will say one thing: self-respect is very expensive in politics. One has to pay the price for it, and speaking the truth is now considered a crime," he said.

Referring to the decision of the party leadership, Sharma said the answer could only be given by those who took the decision.

"Why I was not sent and why there was a last-minute withdrawal, the answer can only be given by those who make the decisions and on whose advice the decisions are taken. I am not in a position to comment on it," he said.

"I am not afraid of what has happened. Those who make the decisions have the authority of the supreme command. Perhaps in their wisdom, they have taken the call. They can explain the merits and demerits. I cannot explain whatever happened," he added.

Asked whether the decision was recommended by the party leadership, Sharma said it had been a privilege to represent Himachal Pradesh and the country over the years.

"It has been a privilege to represent the state and the country. Many institutions have weathered time in Shimla and in Himachal, including in Kangra and Mandi. That will remain a reminder for Himachalis," he said.

Sharma said he maintained a strong personal connection with the state and would continue to visit.

"It's my home. I keep coming here. I have a parental house here, and I will keep coming. I will always be with the people of Himachal," he said.

Recalling his long association with the Congress leadership, Sharma said he had worked with several generations of leaders.

"I have worked during the era of Indira Gandhi, with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. I feel that self-respect is expensive, there is a price to pay and speaking the truth has become a punishable political crime," he said.

Sources said that most Congress legislators in Himachal Pradesh were believed to be in favour of Anand Sharma's candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat. However, the party eventually fielded Anurag Sharma as its nominee.

His remarks came after the Congress announced six candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16 across 10 states.

The list includes senior sitting Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Advisor to the Telangana Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Phulo Devi Netam, Karamvir Singh Boudh, Anurag Sharma, and M Christopher Tilak.

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9.