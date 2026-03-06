Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Online registration for Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand begins today

Online registration for Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand begins today

The yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month

Kedarnath, snowfall, extreme winters

Pilgrims can register through a mobile app (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:22 AM IST
The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday, an official statement said.

The yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month.

According to the statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims will begin at 7 am on March 6.

Pilgrims can register through a mobile app, it added.

It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

