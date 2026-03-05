Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace

CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace

Bose, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:13 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."  He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

