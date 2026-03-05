CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace
Bose, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Listen to This Article
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.
Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me." He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : West Bengal Tamil Nadu BS Reads
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:13 PM IST