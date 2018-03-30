Son of an Imam killed in Asansol riots: BJP hits out at Mamata:10 updates

Prohibitory orders remained in force and Internet services suspended in West Bengal’s Asansol even as life was limping back to normal in the southern parts of the town, official sources said. Shops and markets opened and vehicles started plying in the southern parts of Asansol, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) P Roychowdhury said, adding that tension still prevailed in the northern parts of the town.

Internet services would remain suspended till April 4, the SDO added. The police staged a route march in the town to instill a sense of security among the people, he said.

Chief Minister had held a high-level meeting at the secretariat in Kolkata on Thursday, after returning from New Delhi, to review the situation in the Asansol-Raniganj area. The chief secretary, the home secretary, the director general of police (DGP) and the ADGP (law and order) were present at the meeting.

One person was killed and two police officers were injured in the violence that had erupted in the area on Sunday and Monday.

Political blame-game over communal violence in intensified on Thursday with and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo accusing the police and district administration of acting like (TMC) cadres and coming into action only after the miscreants involved in the violence reached their hiding places. The leader was later booked by the police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and assaulting an IPS officer after he was prevented from visiting the violence-hit areas in Asansol.

A clash broke out between two groups centering a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj on Monday. A person was allegedly hacked to death while the Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb.

Tension soared high as several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze. Police have arrested 19 people so far for fomenting trouble.

Heavy police force has been deployed and police pickets put up in the area since Monday evening to prevent any more untoward incidents. Police claimed the situation was under control.

Earlier, the BJP had hit out at Chief Minister over the incidents of violence in the state and accused the supremo of doing politics while the state was burning.

Here are the top 10 developments in the riots:

1. One killed in Asansol riots: The Imam (head of a mosque) of Noorani Masjid, Imdatullah Rashidi, had said on Thursday that his younger son Sibtulla Rashidi was killed in the violence and that his body was found on Wednesday night.

Rashid has said that he would leave the mosque and town if anyone retaliates against his son’s death, according to The Indian Express.

It is suspected that his 16-year-old, who was appearing for Class 10 examinations was beaten to death, added the report.

Two police officials suffered injuries during the violence with one deputy commissioner of police losing a hand after being hit by a bomb.



ALSO READ: Post-Ram Navami violence, police gear up for Hanuman Jayanti

2. Amit Shah constitutes committee: In the wake of violence over Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, BJP chief on Friday constituted a four-member committee comprising senior party leaders, who would visit the state and submit a report to him in this regard.

Shah condemned the violence in Asansol in and said "such incidents are unfortunate and painful", the saffron party said in a statement.

The four-member committee the BJP chief formed comprises the party's vice-president Om Mathur, spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and two MPs -- Roopa Ganguly and B D Ram.

The committee members will visit the state and submit a report to Shah, the statement said.

3. Ram Navami celebrations turn sour: The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on incidents of arson and violence.

In addition, Chief Minister had asserted that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state and that her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.

Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28.

4. Babul Supriyo files counter-FIR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo has filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged against him for assaulting a police officer.

"Had registered an FIR against the police officer who assaulted me," said the BJP leader after he was booked for assaulting an officer and violating Sec 144 in Asansol, where the situation continued to remain tense over a Ram Navami procession.

The leader accused the officer of assaulting him while being barred entry into the violence-hit areas.

5. Babul Supriyo not allowed to enter tense area: and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Thursday was not allowed to enter the Railpar area in the Paschim Burdwan district of Police cited security reasons for preventing Supriyo from entering the violence-hit area.

6.. Babul Supriyo booked for assaulting officer: An FIR was filed against Supriyo for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and assaulting an IPS officer after he was prevented from visiting the violence-hit areas in Asansol.

The minister, who was booked in North Asansol police station, was heading to the city to take stock of the situation when he was barred from entering the area by the security forces.

7. 'Police, administration acting like cadres': Supriyo, who was in the violence-torn Asansol to take stock of the situation, said on Thursday that the state administration including the police and the district magistrate are acting like TMC cadres.

"Whether it's the police, the District Magistrate or the administration, they are all acting like cadres. It's no coincidence that Babul Supriyo enters Asansol after 24 hours and the internet services are shut down, because they know I'm going to give media reports from the ground and talk about the failure of the administration," Supriyo told ANI.

Supriyo alleged that the Centre made several attempts to convince the state to allow paramilitary force in Asansol but failed.



ALSO READ: Sec 144 imposed in West Bengal's Asansol after Ram Navami clashes

8. Supriyo alleges no police officer accompanied him to the unrest-hit areas: "Police were completely inactive. There was no response from the top level officials even after I made several phone calls to them. Such inactivity by the administration is allowing the anti-socials to resort to violence. Had I reached the spot before the clashes took place, then the entire responsibility would have been put on me and the BJP," Supriyo alleged.

9. Governor advised not to visit Durgapur: Governor K N Tripathi has also been advised not to visit Durgapur to see a police officer injured in the violence in Raniganj in view of deployment of police in the area, an official release said on Wednesday.





10. Political blame-game continues: Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area.

A scuffle had ensued between BJP supporters and the police when the tried to enter Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee had accused the BJP of trying to destroy the peace and communal harmony in the state.

"When police is patrolling the area, why do they want to visit Raniganj? Are they not satisfied after unleashing violence for the last two days," he had said.





ALSO READ: Asansol Ram Navami violence: FIR against BJP's Babul Supriyo; top updates

"It has been the modus operandi that the police do not act in the first hour and a half," he remarked.

"Whether it's the police, the District Magistrate or the administration, they are all acting like cadres. It's no coincidence that Babul Supriyo enters Asansol after 24 hours and the internet services are shut down, because they know I'm going to give media reports from the ground and talk about the failure of the administration," Supriyo told mediapersons.

"As a public representative, I have every right to visit my constituency, especially when people are in trouble. It is my duty. But the police is saying I won't be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area. Being a minister, I cannot violate rules," Supriyo said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee has blamed the BJP of trying to destroy the communal peace and harmony in the state.