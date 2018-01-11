JUST IN
70% duty on solar imports: How serious is China dominance in Indian market?

Business Standard looks at the authenticity of the claims of China's solar power might in India through the prism of numbers

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate General of Safeguards’ (DGS’) latest suggestion that a 70 per cent safeguards duty be imposed on solar cells imported from China and Malaysia has added fuel to the already raging debate over the cost of solar power in India. While domestic sector wants a leash on ‘cheap’ imports, power developers fear that there might need to be a tariff increase if any duty is imposed.

The new & renewable energy ministry, however, has taken no stand so far, except that it would want low tariffs and protection for domestic players. Meanwhile, the DGS has revealed some startling numbers – from China’s solar power might in India to its ultra-low prices and job losses in the domestic solar industry. Shreya Jai looks at the authenticity of the claims through the prism of numbers:

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 14:44 IST

