70% duty on solar imports: How serious is China dominance in Indian market?

The Directorate General of Safeguards’ (DGS’) latest suggestion that a 70 per cent safeguards duty be imposed on solar cells imported from and Malaysia has added fuel to the already raging debate over the cost of solar power in While domestic sector wants a leash on ‘cheap’ imports, power developers fear that there might need to be a tariff increase if any duty is imposed.

The new & renewable energy ministry, however, has taken no stand so far, except that it would want low tariffs and protection for domestic players. Meanwhile, the DGS has revealed some startling numbers – from might in to its ultra-low prices and job losses in the domestic solar industry.