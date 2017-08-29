Aadhaar-pan linking: 2 more days to go, govt unlikely to extend date

Two more days left to link Aadhaar
with PAN
as the income tax department is unlikely to extend the deadline beyond August 31.
Tax payers will have to link their PAN
with Aadhaar
by the stipulated deadline as the Supreme Court verdict on privacy has no bearing on the requirement, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on the day the apex court pronounced the historic Right to Privacy ruling.
Earlier this month, the tax department had extended the deadline till August 31, but cautioned that returns would not be processed until the “linkage of Aadhaar
with PAN
is done“. The deadline was extended as there were complaints that taxpayers were unable to link the Aadhaar
number with PAN
because of different names in the two databases. According to The Economics Times, tax department said there was no move to extend the date now as enough time had been provided to link PAN
and Aadhaar.
For your convenience, the tax department has introduced a one-page form for taxpayers to manually apply for linking their Aadhaar
with Permanent Account Number (PAN), apart from the available online and SMS facilities.
"The form is just another procedure, via the paper medium, to link the Aadhaar
with the PAN
database," a tax department official said.
An individual will have to mention both PAN
and Aadhaar
numbers, the spelling of the names mentioned on them and give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar
number provided in the application form has "not been provided" by them for the purpose of linking it with "any other PAN".
The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar
or enrolment ID of Aadhaar
application form for filing of Income-Tax returns (ITR). According to the government, "the uniqueness of Aadhaar
helps in elimination of duplicates and fakes from any beneficiary database, which is what makes it suitable for eliminating fake PANs as well."
How to link Aadhaar-PAN
How to apply via paper:
Linking Aadhaar
number to PAN
number is quite simple. You can do so by logging on to the website of PAN
service providers like NSDL and UTIITSL, by personally visiting a PAN
service centre or over the e-filing website of the tax department.
* Write names mentioned on them
* Give a signed declaration
1. Aadhaar number provided in the application form has "not been provided" by for the purpose of linking it with "any other PAN".
2. I have "not been allotted any other PAN than the one mentioned" on the form.
3. "I understand that complete security and confidentiality shall be ensured for my personal identity data provided for the purpose of Aadhaar-based authentication
You can do it by just an SMS. Your mobile number and e-mail id will help you receive alerts related to your Aadhaar
and to access Aadhaar
services easily. The Income Tax Department earlier this month issued advertisements and described how both the unique identity numbers of an individual can be linked by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.
Here is how you can use the SMS facility to link Aadhaar with PAN
Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in following format:
UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>
Example:
UIDPAN 111133333321 AAAAAEEEEE
People can also visit the official e-filing website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases-- identical names in the two databases or in a case where there is a minor mismatch.
Linking the two numbers is the key to "seamlessly avail online, a world of income tax facilities", the I-T department said.
"Aadhaar
can also be seeded into PAN
database by quoting Aadhaar
in PAN
application form for new PAN
allotment or by quoting Aadhaar
in change request form used for reprint of PAN
card," it said in the advertisement.
1. Log on to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. (This step is not compulsory. You can directly jump to Step 2, if you do not wish to log in)
2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'
3. A pop up window will appear. Enter your Aadhaar
number, PAN number and name as per Aadhaar
4. Enter captcha and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.
