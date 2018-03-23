Aadhaar privacy: UIDAI blind, data safe, CEO tells SC: Top 10 developments

ALSO READ: No deadline for linking Aadhaar card to services says SC: Top developments It was the "failure of honesty" and not the failure of Aadhaar, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represents UIDAI, had said.

5. ‘Face ID’ from July 1: The bench had said that sometime biometric details like fingerprints fade over a period of time and unaware and illiterate persons may not get them updated and can they "be left high and dry".

Making use of two projectors, Pandey had said that UIDAI would introduce ‘face ID’ on July 1 to enable holders to authenticate their identity to access services, benefits and subsidies. would include the face besides the fingerprints and iris for authentication. The facial identification would help people without biometrics or those with poor biometrics to avoid authentication failures and financial exclusion.

The bench questioned the CEO on his plea that Aadhaar was infallible, asking why did the UIDAI blacklist 49,000 registered operators. To that, Pandey had said the agents were blacklisted for indulging in corruption, carelessness and harassment of the public. Pandey had said that people suffering from leprosy or others who don't have biometric details would get Aadhaar on the basis of their facial scan or their registered mobile number, which would operate on one-time password system.

"It sounds somehow strange that you blacklisted 49,000 of your operators for harassing people," the bench asked.

"Initially, we trusted these operators, but they ended up registering trees, Lord Hanuman, Jamun trees etc," Pandey responded.

7. UIDAI mum on virtual ID: Almost three weeks after the promised release date of the specifications of double-layer virtual ID technology for Aadhaar, the UIDAI remained silent on the roll-out of the virtual ID, a 16-digit number generated randomly by the system. UIDAI was supposed to introduce the virtual ID by UIDAI by March 1 and deployed by companies using Aadhaar by June 1.

“The UIDAI will be releasing necessary APIs (application programming interface) with implementation by March 1, 2018,” the circular said. It said that all authorities should migrate to the new system by June 1, 2018, after which their authentication services could be discontinued and financial disincentives may be imposed.

In the circular, the authority also announced the launch of limited Know Your Customers (KYC) norms, which allow the UIDAI to restrict information flow to private companies and only the required information about a citizen instead of the complete demographic profile is shared.

UIDAI is yet to respond to the queries sent by a reporter of Business Standard.

8. 1.2 billion people enrolled by UIDAI: The ID has nationwide portability and uniqueness and one card cost less than one dollar from the time of enrolment to its delivery to a citizen, he had said, adding that so far, 1.2 billion people have been enrolled in the scheme.

9. Pandey to speak on Tuesday again: Pandey would again present his case on the viability of Aadhaar on March 27 where he would stress on the need of why people need Aadhaar, among other topics. "Aadhaar enrolment is free. They charge people. We got complaints," the CEO had said, adding that these operators also filled wrong details at the time to enrolment and "as we have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, they were blacklisted."

"A very large population had no nationally-acceptable IDs - children, old, migrant workers, poor, destitute,” he had said on Thursday.

"Most people used local proxy/domain IDs and faced language, format, jurisdiction barriers. Lack of identity and identification led to exclusion and denial of service," he had said. He had also referred to the issue of duplicates and ghosts in the welfare schemes, PAN cards and shell companies.

Coming Tuesday, he will make a power-point presentation, explaining how provided a "robust, lifetime, reusable, nationally on line verifiable ID and identification" to citizens.

10. 'Aadhaar data behind 13-feet-high and 5-feet-thick walls': Contending that Aadhaar data is absolutely safe and secure, Attorney General K K Venugopal appeared in front of a five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court and said "Aadhaar data remains secure behind a complex that has It's 13-feet high and five feet thick walls." Venugopal told the bench that tremendous efforts by various government agencies and experts had gone into erecting the architecture of Aadhaar at an expenditure of Rs 90 billion (Rs 9,000 crore).

ALSO READ: Aadhaar data kept behind 13-feet high walls: Attorney General to SC He had said that 61 committees went into the issue threadbare before the present edifice was put in place, adding all the committees were unanimous on creating a legal framework for unique identity.

Continuing his arguments, the Attorney General took the court through the list of the dates starting from March 3, 2006, till 2016 when the law was enacted to demonstrate the exercises undertaken by the present and the previous government.

To this, said: "These are all dates, right now we are examining the constitutional validity of Act."

As Justice Chandrachud observed "it took you seven years to enact a law", Venugopal said that the legislation was of 2010 and it took time to do groundwork.