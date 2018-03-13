No deadline for linking Aadhaar card to services says SC: Top developments

-
ALSO READAadhaar linking deadline may be extended beyond March 31: Things to know Aadhaar linking deadline of March 31 may be extended; what you must know Deadline extended to March 31: How to link Aadhaar to financial instruments Tired of relentless Aadhaar-linking calls? Complain on this website now
-
Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar card: The Supreme Court today extended the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till its constitution bench delivered its verdict on the validity of the 12-digit biometric number and its enabling law. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra extended the deadline after the Centre said it had already submitted that they were ready to extend the March 31 deadline for linking of the national biometric identifier with all services and welfare schemes. "We direct that the March 31, 2018, deadline for linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes stand extended till the matter is heard and judgement is pronounced by the constitution bench," the bench also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said. The extension of deadline would also apply on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers. The constitution bench is hearing a batch of petitions which have challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act. On March 6, Attorney General K K Venugopal had indicated to the bench that the Centre was willing to extend the March 31 deadline in the wake of prolonged hearing of the matter. On December 15 last year, the apex court had extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes. If you haven't linked your Aadhaar to your mobile number or bank account yet, this might come as a relief. The Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a bunch of petitions against the Aadhaar law, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the Centre had extended the deadline in the past, too, and that it could do so again. "If required, we can do it again," Venugopal said, after petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme sought an extension of the deadline to link the 12-digit unique identity number with various government schemes and services. The petitioners, for their part, said that the deadline was approaching and the case was unlikely to be decided by March 31. On December 15, 2017, the apex court had directed that the deadline for the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones be extended until March 31. The Constitution Bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K S Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, and others. What does Aadhaar deadline extension mean to you? Over the last two weeks, mobile phone cellular service providers and banks have been messaging its clients to link one’s Aadhaar to their account or mobile phone. The order makes it clear that one does not have to link it until the Supreme Court passes its verdict in the case. So, for now, you can continue to ignore those messages. Social Security schemes that come under Aadhaar ambit are: In Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana This flagship scheme launched by the Modi government aims to provide free LPG connection to below poverty line (BPL) families. The scheme uses Aadhaar to verify the claim of the beneficiary and to transfer the subsidy amount. For digital payments The Unified Payment Interface and the recently launched BHIM app support Aadhaar based money transfer. The IDFC Bank has recently rolled out Aadhaar Pay, where the customer’s fingerprint is used to pay the merchant. In Direct Benefit Transfer The first major rollout of Aadhaar based service was Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a mechanism to hand over the subsidy and welfare amount directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, instead of the existing practice of giving banker’s cheque or cash. As of today 92 centrally-sponsored schemes from 19 Ministries are implemented through DBT. The prominent among them are PAHAL for LPG subsidy, cash transfer of food subsidy and MGNREGA. Others are: Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) BSR Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences Dr.
S. Radharkrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship In HumanitiesEmeritus Fellowship Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences National Research Professorship Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region National Eligibility Test-Junior Research. Fellowship P. G. Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child P. G. Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC or ST candidates P. G. Scholarship for University Rank Holders PG Scholarship for GATE qualified PG Students PMSSS for J and K Students admitted in rest of India Post Doctoral. Fellowship for Women Post- Doctoral Fellowship for SC or ST Candidates Pragati Scholarship for girls Diploma Institutes Pragati Scholarship for girls in Degree Colleges QIP for faculty deputed for PhD studies at QIP centers Saksham Scholarship for differently abled students of Degree College Saksham scholarship for differently abled students of Diploma Institutes Scholarship To Universities /College Students Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Scholarship Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund Finacial assistance for the preservation and development of Himalayan Cultural Heritage for Himalaya Financial Assistance for the Cultural Function Grant SchemeCFGS Financial Assistance for the development of Buddhist / Tibetian Organizations Financial Assistance to Cultural Organization International Cultural Relation Production Grant Repertory Grant Scheme Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to outstanding persons in the field of Culture Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in different cultural fields Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund Finacial assistance for the preservation and development of Himalayan Cultural Heritage for Himalaya Financial Assistance for the Cultural Function Grant Scheme Financial Assistance for the development of Buddhist / Tibetian Organizations Financial Assistance to Cultural Organization International Cultural Relation Production Grant Repertory Grant Scheme Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to outstanding persons in the field of Culture Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in different cultural fields Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research Maternity Benefit Programme Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage National Means Cum Merit Scholarship National Scheme For Incentive For The Girl Child For Secondary Education Maulana Azad National Fellowship Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities Housing Subsidy To Beedi Workers Housing Subsidy To Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers Housing Subsidy To Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers Rehabilitation Assistance Scholarship To The Children of Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers Scholarship To The Children of Beedi Workers Scholarship To The Children of Cine Workers Scholarship To The Children of Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers Stipend to children in the special schools under the National Child Labour Project Stipend to Differently Abled Candidates under Scheme of Vocational Rehabilitation Centre Stipend To Trainees Under The Scheme Of Welfare Of SC/ST Job Seekers Post-matric Scholarship for Persons with Disabilities Pre-matric scholarship for Persons with disabilities Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for students Scholarship for Top Class Education Janani Suraksha Yojana Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana Life Insurance-linked with Jan Dhan Yojana Assistance for procurement of modified scooter Assistance for purchase of Tool Kits Assistance for treatment of cancer and dialysis Assistance for treatment of listed serious diseases Interest subsidy on home loan upto max 1 lakh Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy ALSO READ: Talks on to 'expedite' driving licence linking with Aadhaar: Prasad
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU