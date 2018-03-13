No deadline for linking Aadhaar card to services says SC: Top developments

Supreme Court judgement on card: The Supreme Court today extended the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till its constitution bench delivered its verdict on the validity of the 12-digit biometric number and its enabling law. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra extended the deadline after the Centre said it had already submitted that they were ready to extend the March 31 deadline for linking of the biometric identifier with all services and welfare schemes. "We direct that the March 31, 2018, deadline for linking of with various services and welfare schemes stand extended till the matter is heard and judgement is pronounced by the constitution bench," the bench also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said. The extension of deadline would also apply on the mandatory linking of with the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers. The constitution bench is hearing a batch of petitions which have challenged the constitutional validity of and its enabling Act. On March 6, Attorney General K K Venugopal had indicated to the bench that the Centre was willing to extend the March 31 deadline in the wake of prolonged hearing of the matter. On December 15 last year, the apex court had extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of with various services and welfare schemes. If you haven't linked your to your mobile number or bank account yet, this might come as a relief. The Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a bunch of petitions against the law, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the Centre had extended the deadline in the past, too, and that it could do so again. "If required, we can do it again," Venugopal said, after petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the scheme sought an extension of the deadline to link the 12-digit unique identity number with various government schemes and services. The petitioners, for their part, said that the deadline was approaching and the case was unlikely to be decided by March 31. On December 15, 2017, the apex court had directed that the deadline for the linking of with bank accounts and mobile phones be extended until March 31. The Constitution Bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the scheme on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K S Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, and others. What does deadline extension mean to you? Over the last two weeks, mobile phone cellular service providers and banks have been messaging its clients to link one’s to their account or mobile phone. The order makes it clear that one does not have to link it until the Supreme Court passes its verdict in the case. So, for now, you can continue to ignore those messages. Know SC order in 5 points 1. The with mobile phones and bank accounts has been extended indefinitely 2. The SC said that its interim order will remain in force till further verdict 3. The apex court had last year extended the deadline to March 31 4. "The government cannot insist for mandatory even for issuance of Tatkal passport," the Supreme Court said 5. However, has made it clear that will be required for subsidies and benefits under Section 7 of the Constitution Social Security schemes that come under ambit are: In Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana This flagship scheme launched by the Modi government aims to provide free LPG connection to below poverty line (BPL) families. The scheme uses to verify the claim of the beneficiary and to transfer the subsidy amount. For digital payments The Unified Payment Interface and the recently launched BHIM app support based money transfer. The IDFC Bank has recently rolled out Pay, where the customer’s fingerprint is used to pay the merchant. In Direct Benefit Transfer The first major rollout of based service was Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a mechanism to hand over the subsidy and welfare amount directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, instead of the existing practice of giving banker’s cheque or cash. As of today 92 centrally-sponsored schemes from 19 Ministries are implemented through DBT. The prominent among them are PAHAL for LPG subsidy, cash transfer of food subsidy and MGNREGA. Others are: Indira Gandhi Disability Pension Scheme Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme Indira Gandhi Widow Pension Scheme Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) BSR Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences Dr.

S. Radharkrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship In Humanities