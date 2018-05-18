As crude hits $80 a barrel, oil import bill may cost govt up to $50 bn

A day after hit $80 a barrel, the government said it expected an increase of $25-50 billion in its import bill for the year. That could lead to an of between $130 billion and $155 billion for 2018-19.

India’s for 2018-19 was estimated at $105 billion, according to the Ministry of Petroleum’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

“Under different scenarios, we see the impact of higher prices ranging from $25 billion to a maximum of $50 billion on the The increase in oil import bill will also impact current account deficit,” S C Garg told reporters on Friday.

Garg, however, said that the government saw no impact on its fiscal situation and on its subsidy bills. He non-committal on cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel and may continue to pass on the rise in prices to customers. Excise duties make up for a fourth of retail selling price of the fuels.

“There is no reason for us to believe there will be any great impact on fiscal deficit. We will continue to ensure that there is no adverse impact on fiscal deficit,” Garg said.

Gross oil imports during 2017-18 stood at $109.11 billion, more than 25 per cent higher than the year before. India's earnings from processed crude exports, one of the largest export segments, trailed expectations in the same year. Garg said net oil imports in 2017-18 were around $70 billion.

hit $80 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since November 2014 on concerns that Iranian exports could fall because of renewed US sanctions, reducing supply in an already tightening market.

On Friday evening, brent crude futures rose by 22 cents to $79.52 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were unchanged at $71.49 a barrel, and set for a third straight week of increase. The price of Indian crude oil basket stood at $77.73 a barrel. The 2018-19 Budget had assumed an average crude oil price of $65 per barrel for the year.

Garg tried to downplay any potential impact of on macro-economic and fiscal indicators. “The growth parameters are extremely sound; macro-economic parameters continue to be sound; inflation is within our comfort range. We have no downward revision on growth and upward revision on fiscal deficit despite changes in bond yields. We are continuing uninterrupted on our borrowing programme,” Garg said. Asked if the government would cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, he said: “Just watch. There has been adjustment to the prices past few days What does that indicate to you?”

On currency situation, Garg said ATMs were working well across the country and there were no reports of shortage now. “In fact, we are seeing net increase in the currency. In the past 3-4 days, there is surplus deposit of Rs 40 billion,” Garg said.

At least six states faced currency shortage last month, pushing the government and the Reserve Bank of to work overtime in correcting the situation.

The secretary also took questions on a number of other issues. On foreign portfolio investors exiting Indian markets, Garg said the situation was not a matter of concern. He also said that a panel on cryptocurrencies, led by him, will submit its recommendations to the government soon.