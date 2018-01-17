Govt to auction exploration blocks: The hunt for oil is changing in India

As the NDA government enters the last year of its current tenure, India’s sector will be seeing new policies fructifying on the ground. Development activity under the discovered small field (DSF) round would now pick up and sign first contracts under the open acreage licensing policy (OPAL) by May. Both DSF and OPAL are auctions conducted under the umbrella of (HELP) that in 2015 put in place a more liberal policy framework for oil exploration and production. Officials said the first field development plan (FDP) under DSF has been approved for Hindustan Oil and Exploration. Another five FDPs are undergoing the approval process. The government had given out 30 contract areas in the first DSF round in March 2017. OPAL offers companies an opportunity to carve out their own blocks based on data analysis. Once they submit EOI (expression of interest), the areas are put out for bidding. Till November, 55 areas spread across 59,000 square kilometres have been identified. These areas would be put up for bidding to others. “Even if 10 per cent of the area, which has attracted EOIs under OPAL, goes into exploration, a large part of the area will go under exploration, unlike New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) where companies had huge blocks but the area under exploration is just about 8,000 square kilometres,” said the official. Besides the two sets of auctions — DSF and the OPAL round — the 2016 extension policy for blocks given out in the 1990s under production sharing contract (PSC) regime is also seeing some movement. A senior official told Business Standard, the PSC for one block operated by the US-based (JTI) has been extended. In 1995, JTI entered into PSC with the government to develop the Dholka and Wavel fields in Gujarat. As of June 2017, Dholka Field produced about 820 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), including 760 barrels of oil per day and 0.8 million cubic feet of per day (equivalent to 60 BOE per day). The Wavel Field produced about 55 barrels of oil per day. JTI's total current production from the oilfields in India is about 875 BOE/D.

More than a dozen PSCs are seeking the extension. “We expect all of the 28 PSCs to seek extension under the policy, except for the Panna, Mukta and Tapti fields, which we plan to give out in subsequent DSF rounds,” said an official close to the development. The fields were operated by a consortium of Reliance Industries, British (now merged with Shell) and Oil and Natural Corporation (ONGC).

The DSF round gives 80 per cent weightage to revenue share and 20 per cent to the minimum work programme. Companies are required to start production within three years of getting the contract. They will have to relinquish the area if there is any discontinuation of production for more than a year.

Under the earlier New Exploration and Licensing Policy, bidders were primarily judged on the minimum work programme (MWP) that outlined a schedule for the number of wells to be drilled over the contract period. It carried 50-60 per cent weight and the remaining weight was for the government share in profit petroleum (value of output after costs have been recovered).

The processes and contract terms have been simplified to minimise subjectivity that came in with the management committee set-up under NELP.

Under HELP, royalty on from on-land blocks has been retained at 12.5 per cent and 10 per cent as in the NELP but shallow water fields have to pay 7.5 per cent. Contract areas in deep and ultra-deep waters do not pay a royalty for first seven years, after which they have to pay it at a rate of five per cent and two per cent, respectively.

A total of 60 fields with an estimated reserve of about 194.65 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent would be offered in the DSF Round-II, which like the first round will also have blocks that earlier belonged to and (OIL). Twenty-two of these blocks belong to ONGC, five to OIL, 21 that were not picked up in the first round and 12 from relinquished fields or discoveries from NELP regime.

DSF-I had offered 67 fields of and OIL, clubbed into 46 contract areas, with a reserve of about 80 million tonnes of oil equivalent.