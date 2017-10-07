Bihar's population growth shows rising trend in 2016

Contrary to other states and the national average, birth rate in Bihar—number of births per 1000 people—has marginally risen from 26.3 to 26.8 per 1000 people from 2015 to 2016, latest survey data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) survey commissioned by the Registrar General of India show. (See chart 1)

When birth rate reduces, population growth rate reduces—as has been happening in all Indian states—and lesser and lesser new born are added to the demography every year. India’s birth rate consistently glided down from 21.8 to 20.4 in five years to 2016.

According to the SRS report, Bihar has added more people to its demography in 2016 than it had added in 2015; meaning, its population growth rate has increased marginally, digressing from the general trend. Considering an approximate population of 100 million, while Bihar added 26.3 lakh children in 2015, it added 26.8 lakh in 2016, when all other states added lesser new born.

“This anomaly needs to be analysed in detail, but primarily, reduced uptake in contraception use and state-wide unavailability of long term contraception medicine could be the responsible factors”, Meena Samant, secretary at Patna Obstetric and Gynaecological Society told Business Standard.

Use of contraceptives in Bihar dropped ten percentage points from 34.1% to 24.1% from 2005-06 to 2015-16 according to National Family Health Survey data. The drop is steeper, and from a lower base, than three percentage point drop nationwide (from 56.3 to 53.5). (See Chart 2)

Prevalence of use of female sterilisation as a contraception method reduced from 23.8% to 20.7% in a decade to 2015-16. Usage of condoms, too, reduced from 2% to 1% in the decade, contrary to an increase from 5.2% to 5.6% nationwide.

Bihar is one of those northern Indian states from the Hindi belt whose fertility rate—average number of children born per woman—is higher, at 3.4 children per woman, than national average of 2.2, but is reducing gradually over time.

India’s population growth peaked during the 1961-1981 period. After that, though population is on the rise, its growth rate has been receding, meaning that population explosion is tapering, for all Indian states, including Bihar. Yet, Bihar leads all the states in growth rate at 25%, eight percentage points higher than national average. (See chart 3)

The pointing to an increase in growth rate goes hand in hand with this trend.

“The rise in birth rate in Bihar is in narrow pockets, and is not a trend reflected across the state, and it is mostly on account of reduced migration owing to development in the state”, a Census official said on condition of anonymity.

Nationwide improvement in infant health a breather

India’s infant mortality rate—infant deaths per 1000 live births—has improved from 129 in 1971 (when the SRS surveys started), to 44 in 2011, down to 34 in 2016. But at the same time, the National Family Health Survey 4 puts India’s IMR at 41 per 1000 live births, worse than what the SRS finds out. (See Chart 4)

In the 45-year period, birth rate in India reduced from 36.9 per one thousand population to 16.4, while death rate reduced from 14.9 to 6.8.

With the vicious circle of population expansion and poverty defined by low per capita incomes, Bihar is situated in the lower rungs of human development represented by health and education indicators. The growth model of Bihar made headlines when the state clocked growth rates of above 10% between 2005 and 2010, which helped change its image from a poor state to a developing one.

SRS was started on a full scale in 1969-70 to generate reliable and continuous data on births, deaths, and fertility and mortality indicators. The SRS bulletin released in September 2017 carries the data for 2016, which has been collected in the period from 2014 to 2016.