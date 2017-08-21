Composition scheme picks up pace after deadline leeway

About a million taxpayers have opted for a scheme that will benefit small businesses in the goods and services tax (GST) regime by allowing easier compliance and a flat rate of tax. After a muted response initially, interest in the composition scheme has increased. As of August 16, the last date to apply for the scheme, 938,165 entities had registered, against about 100,000 as of July 21, the earlier deadline. In other words, about 11 per cent of GST taxpayers have opted for the composition scheme. Those with an annual turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh are eligible to ...