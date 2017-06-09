Do states have fiscal space for farm loan waivers?

After the announcement of a farm loan waiver by the Uttar Pradesh government, farmer protests have intensified in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, with calls for similar loan waivers gaining traction. Do these states have the fiscal space to provide such waivers? If so, is a loan waiver a prudent way of utilising funds? Take the case of Maharashtra. From a fiscal viewpoint, the state is better-placed than most. Its fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been budgeted to decline from 2.2 per cent in 2016-17 (Revised Estimate or RE) to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?