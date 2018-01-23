East by Southeast: Three challenges for India's 'Act East' policy

India will play host to all ten heads of state as chief guests at the parade in New Delhi. India has had old, civilizational ties with but the present Act East policy of the Indian government follows in the footsteps of the Look East policy of the early 1990s. In this Business Standard Special, Rohan Mukherjee takes a look at the challenges India faces as asserts itself more strongly in and beyond. In the spring of 1947, as India prepared for independence, the interim government hosted an unprecedented gathering in New Delhi: the Asian Relations Conference. Jawaharlal Nehru, soon to be India’s first prime minister, delivered a welcome address to over 200 delegates from 30 Asian nations and a handful of observer countries. India, Nehru reminded his audience, was “the natural centre and focal point of the many forces at work in ” The argument was both geographic and cultural: India was “the meeting point of Western and Northern and Eastern and South-East Asia,” and “streams of culture” had both flowed to India and from India to the rest of Asia, influencing “vast numbers of people.” Seventy years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the ASEAN-India Summit in Manila last November witnessed the makings of another unprecedented event: the attendance of all ten heads of state as chief guests at India’s parade this week. Like Nehru, in his speech, Modi invoked the history of cultural exchange between India and Southeast Asia, citing the Ramayana as “a living shared heritage” that depicts “the way historically the people of India and ASEAN have been bound together.” He also emphasized ASEAN’s “centrality in the regional security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region,” underlining the importance of geography, which Nehru in 1947 had called “the compelling factor” in India’s relations with Much has changed in the world and in India’s relations with between then and now. New Delhi has gone from championing decolonization and non-alignment in the region, to outright distrust of itself during the height of the Cold War, to a newfound interest via Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s 'Look East' Policy of the early 1990s, and eventually to Modi’s current 'Act East' Policy. Describing the latter as imparting “new-found salience” to India’s engagement with its “eastern neighbourhood and beyond,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has in the past highlighted her government’s desire to “move with a great sense of priority and speed” in bolstering relations with At the present historic juncture, therefore, it bears examining how much the Act East Policy has achieved. The policy itself is substantively not novel. India’s focus remains on enhancing economic relations with ASEAN—via greater infrastructural connectivity, regional development in northeastern India, and foreign direct investment more generally—and contributing to (and benefiting from) key discussions on regional security. On these fronts, gains under the current government have followed the trajectory set by previous governments. India’s current and growing trade volume with is the result of many years of sustained increases driven partly by an FTA painstakingly negotiated and implemented in 2010. Similarly, India’s involvement with the Regional Forum (ARF) and the more recent Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) had long established the template for regional security dialogue. The same is true of bilateral defense cooperation with countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines—relationships that have been fostered across multiple dispensations in New Delhi. What is new about the Act East Policy is the political symbolism and diplomatic drive behind India’s outreach to countries. Modi has travelled to all but two ASEAN nations since becoming prime minister and has taken great care to consistently refer to as the central pillar of the Act East Policy.

While some might dismiss these moves as political theatre, they do not go unnoticed in capitals or in Beijing. Previous Indian governments have noticeably lacked this level of diplomatic alacrity. For example, following the announcement of the Look East Policy and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong’s attendance as chief guest for in 1994, it took another 17 years for a Southeast Asian head of state (President Yudhoyono of Indonesia) to attend in the same capacity. Economic and security partnerships aside, New Delhi’s political outreach to was long overdue. It of course remains to be seen if India can deliver on the many promises it has made to nations on trade, investment, connectivity, and security.