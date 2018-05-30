False alarm! Petrol prices down by just 1 paisa to Rs 78.43/litre in Delhi

After of a cut in petrol prices in the morning, India's biggest fuel retailer, Indian Oil has revealed that the announcement of a cut in prices it made earlier in the day was a mistake. It has revised the prices once again on its website.

IOCL informed ET Now that it had published wrong prices on its website earlier.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol is now priced at Rs 78.42 per litre in Delhi. This is just 1 paisa lower than yesterday's price.

In Mumbai, petrol will be sold at Rs 86.23 per litre.





Earlier, it was reported that Indian Oil Corp had slashed the prices of petrol by 60 paise after 16 days of price hike. The new prices had been listed on their website as well. in Delhi was cut by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 per litre.

The same is true for prices of diesel which were first reported to be cut by 56 paise today but now stand revised to just 1 paise less than yesterday's levels.



Looks like the joy was shortlived as prices are now back to yesterday's level.



