Govt mulling primary deficit targets for new FRBM roadmap

The Finance Ministry, which is discussing the recommendations of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) committee, could possibly include the suggestions of Chief Economic Advisor on in the government’s deficit targets for six years till 2022-23.

The panel has recommended a target of 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product, revenue deficit of 0.8 per cent and a combined centre-state debt ceiling of 60 per cent for financial year 2022-23, the end point of its six-year medium-term fiscal roadmap. Other recommendations include setting up of a fiscal council and giving the government tightly defined escape clauses to deviate from the roadmap.

Panel member has authored a lengthy dissent note to the committee’s recommendations, in which he suggests that the focus of policymakers should be on reducing rather than The other members of the panel drafted a rejoinder to Subramanian’s dissent note.

The other members of the panel are former member of Parliament and revenue and expenditure secretary N K Singh, former finance secretary Sumit Bose, Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel, and Rathin Roy, director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

“I would propose a simpler architecture, comprising just one objective: placing debt firmly on a declining trajectory. To achieve this, the operational rule would aim at a steady but gradual improvement in the general government primary balance (non-debt receipts minus non-interest expenditures), until the deficit is entirely eliminated,” Subramanian wrote in his dissent note.

His advice was not officially a part of the recommendations. Even then, the senior policymakers in the government are discussing whether to include his advice on in the framework, which will gain legal backing through a new Bill expected in the winter session of Parliament. If passed, the proposed debt management and fiscal responsibility Bill will replace the existing Act.

“Subramanian’s recommendations seem more doable,” a top finance ministry official said.

“Though the discussions are at an initial stage, we are deliberating not only on the panel’s recommendations but also Subramanian’s proposal. The latter could provide the government greater flexibility to spend during economic downturns, along with the panel’s proposal of fiscal council,” said another official, who is aware of the deliberations.

As reported earlier, the government is already said to be in favour of setting up a fiscal council, a semi-independent body to be tasked with monitoring the centre’s fiscal announcements for any given year, providing its own forecasts and analysis for the same as well as advice the centre on deviating from the fiscal path under certain circumstances.

While keeping a strict glide-path to FY2022-23, the panel has provided flexibility to the government of the day by framing escape clauses to deviate from the fiscal roadmap by 0.5 per cent for any year under strictly defined circumstances. The escape clauses are proposed for overriding considerations of national security like acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture. They are also prosed for “far-reaching structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications” and if a sharp decline occurs in real output growth of at least 3 percentage points below the average for four preceding quarters.